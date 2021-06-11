Starc qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

High jumper Brandon Starc has locked in his spot on the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympics and taken down the great Mutaz Essa Barshim in a stand-out performance at the Diamond League meet in Florence.

Starc, the reigning Commonwealth champion, cleared 2.33m to finish second on countback behind Russian Ilya Ivanyuk.

Qatari superstar Barshim, the two-time defending world champion and dual Olympic medallist, was fifth with a best clearance of 2.30m.

Starc, 27, became the first Australian to match the tough Tokyo Games automatic qualifying standard of 2.33m.

“To be honest I wasn’t worried about Tokyo,” said Starc, who shares the Australian record of 2.36m with 1992 Olympic bronze medallist Tim Forsyth.

“I was pretty secure on the rankings so getting a qualifier wasn’t a worry.

“For me it was more about jumping high and feeling like me again leading into Tokyo.

It’s been an up and down season so far and I knew the heights were there.

“I just needed to work it out.

“Tonight was a battle but I’m proud of myself and and proud of the fight I put in.”

In other action on Friday morning (AEST) at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet, Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith clocked her fastest time outside of a major championships as she powered to victory in the women’s 200m.

The 25-year-old world champion laid down a strong marker ahead of the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 22.06 seconds that left her more than half a second ahead of the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

In the men’s 100m, South African Akani Simbine edged Britain’s Chijindu Ujah to the line by two-hundredths of a second with a time of 10.08.

The surprise of the evening in Florence was Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen setting a European record in the men’s 5000m.

The 20-year-old stormed clear in the final 200m to finish in 12:48.45, smashing his personal best by almost 14 seconds.

Australian Stewart McSweyn was 11th in 13:20.11.

Double Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia registered a 43rd Diamond League victory in the discus, winning with her biggest throw in two years of 68.31m.