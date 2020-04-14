Vic flattened curve ‘fragile’: premier

The rate of the coronavirus’ spread in Victoria is slowing, but the premier has warned against complacency or relaxing social distancing rules too early.

Premier Daniel Andrews says 13 people had tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1281.

It follows just three new cases of the virus on Sunday.

“Essentially, much like yesterday and recent days, we’re seeing some stability in our numbers in terms of the number of additional cases,” he said on Monday.

Mr Andrews said Victoria’s curve is flattening “but it is fragile”, noting 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state that may have been acquired through community transmission.

“That’s always been our principal concern as we’ve seen less and less people returning from overseas travel,” he said.

On Sunday, the premier extended the current state of emergency for four weeks to midnight on May 11.

It was originally due to expire on Monday.

This extension allows the government to keep up the strict enforcement of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am deeply grateful for the sacrifices people are making and we are seeing the results through these relatively stable numbers,” Mr Andrews said.

“The numbers are good, the strategy is working but there’s a long way to go and it can change really, really fast.”

It comes as more than 150 people, including six bikies, were fined by Victoria Police for failing to abide by the state’s social distancing and isolation rules on Easter Sunday.

The outlaw motorcycle group’s members were fined for gathering in cars in Melbourne’s CBD overnight, police said in a statement on Monday.

Police also fined eight people who were having a party and playing loud music in St Kilda East, as well as a number of overseas tourists partying at a short stay property in Cowes on Phillip Island.

There were also “multiple instances of private gatherings at residential properties”, police said.

More than 158 people have been fined in the past 24 hours for breaching the state’s restrictions, and 1123 spot checks were conducted.

There are only four reasons to leave the house under Victoria’s stage three restrictions: shopping for food and essential supplies, medical care or caregiving, work or education if necessary and exercise.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

More than 20,000 spot checks have been carried out since March 21.

Fourteen people with coronavirus have died in Victoria while the national toll stands at 61.