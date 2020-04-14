Vic flattened curve ‘fragile’: premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
While some travellers are celebrating leaving quarantine, Victoria's tough restrictions continue. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic flattened curve ‘fragile’: premier

By Benita Kolovos

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 14:57:41

The rate of the coronavirus’ spread in Victoria is slowing, but the premier has warned against complacency or relaxing social distancing rules too early.

Premier Daniel Andrews says 13 people had tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1281.

It follows just three new cases of the virus on Sunday. 

“Essentially, much like yesterday and recent days, we’re seeing some stability in our numbers in terms of the number of additional cases,” he said on Monday.

Mr Andrews said Victoria’s curve is flattening “but it is fragile”, noting 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state that may have been acquired through community transmission.

“That’s always been our principal concern as we’ve seen less and less people returning from overseas travel,” he said.

On Sunday, the premier extended the current state of emergency for four weeks to midnight on May 11.

It was originally due to expire on Monday.

This extension allows the government to keep up the strict enforcement of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am deeply grateful for the sacrifices people are making and we are seeing the results through these relatively stable numbers,” Mr Andrews said.

“The numbers are good, the strategy is working but there’s a long way to go and it can change really, really fast.”

It comes as more than 150 people, including six bikies, were fined by Victoria Police for failing to abide by the state’s social distancing and isolation rules on Easter Sunday.

The outlaw motorcycle group’s members were fined for gathering in cars in Melbourne’s CBD overnight, police said in a statement on Monday.

Police also fined eight people who were having a party and playing loud music in St Kilda East, as well as a number of overseas tourists partying at a short stay property in Cowes on Phillip Island. 

There were also “multiple instances of private gatherings at residential properties”, police said.

More than 158 people have been fined in the past 24 hours for breaching the state’s restrictions, and 1123 spot checks were conducted. 

There are only four reasons to leave the house under Victoria’s stage three restrictions: shopping for food and essential supplies, medical care or caregiving, work or education if necessary and exercise.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

More than 20,000 spot checks have been carried out since March 21. 

Fourteen people with coronavirus have died in Victoria while the national toll stands at 61.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

rugby league

Nine and NRL seek crucial Foxtel meeting

The NRL and its free-to-air broadcast partner have sought a meeting with Foxtel before deciding the next step to resume this year's suspended competition.

rugby league

Qld Premier doubts Origin can go ahead

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she doubts whether the 2020 State of Origin series can go ahead during the coronavirus pandemic.

cricket

Kohli would be king without a crowd: Lyon

Nathan Lyon says the potential absence of spectators won't affect India skipper Virat Kohli, who tends to feed off the energy of chaotic crowds, this summer.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

health

More virus tests check on community spread

Any relaxing of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in Australia is still many weeks away, the prime minister says.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.