State virus difference comes down to luck

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brendan Murphy says there's "a lot of luck" when it comes to comparing virus cases across Australia. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

State virus difference comes down to luck

By AAP

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 18:10:22

Australia’s top medical adviser on the coronavirus pandemic says there’s a “lot of luck” involved in the caseload when comparing Victoria and NSW.

Victoria’s active cases have more than doubled in a week, with 16 new infections on Monday taking the total to 125.

By contrast, active cases in NSW have jumped by 22 in the past week, but fallen or remained at zero in every other state.

Victoria’s case numbers are now the highest they’ve been in more than two months after six days of double-digit growth.

The spike caused the West Australian government to shelve a plan to open its borders in August and sparked a warning by NSW against visiting Melbourne.

Asked about the figures, Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters on Monday: “I think there is a lot of luck in this.”

He said NSW had been better at bringing community transmission under control by using measures such as pop-up clinics in hotspots.

But he said he did not see any reason why Victoria’s cases should force other states to change their plans.

South Australia will send a team of experts to Victoria on Tuesday to help with contact tracing, spending three weeks helping health officials.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has declined to put a date on when the state’s borders will reopen, but internal coronavirus restrictions will be removed by July 18.

Meanwhile, the first results from the clinical trials of several different candidate vaccines should be known by late July.

Professor Murphy said the government was examining Australia’s capacity to manufacture vaccines if a working one is found.

Volunteers are being recruited for a possible COVID-19 vaccine trial in Adelaide.

Researchers at the Royal Adelaide Hospital are looking for about 100 healthy adults for the trial which may be conducted later this year.

Latest news

politics

NT speaker to lose job over ICAC report

The Speaker of the Northern Territory parliament has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" after an ICAC inquiry.

inquiry

Fire evacuation centres need improvement

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that evacuation centre facilities need to be improved and better equipped.

politics

NT speaker asked to quit over ICAC report

The Speaker of the Northern Territory parliament has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" after an ICAC inquiry.

crime, law and justice

Bid to unlink Claremont murders from rape

The theory the Claremont serial killings were sexually motivated is "conjecture", the defence lawyer for confessed rapist Bradley Robert Edwards says.

inquiry

Confusing bushfire warnings 'caused panic'

The confusing nature of the national bushfire warning system is a big concern to local government after the 2019-20 bushfires, a peak council group says.

news

politics

NT speaker to lose job over ICAC report

The Speaker of the Northern Territory parliament has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" after an ICAC inquiry.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers to learn of COVID-19 test results

Essendon will soon learn of COVID-19 results of all their players and a determination from health authorities following Conor McKenna's positive test.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.