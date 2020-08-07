States agree to ongoing aged care audits

Australia’s aged care system will face coronavirus stress tests to avoid deadly outbreaks that swept through Melbourne nursing homes.

All states and territories have agreed to ongoing audits looking at preparedness to cope with the disease, which has killed 181 aged care residents in Australia.

Victoria accounts for 150 of those, with seven of the latest 11 deaths reported on Friday as the national toll rose to 266.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said premiers and chief ministers had agreed to look at the sector during Friday’s national cabinet meeting.

“We’re moving forward with preparedness plans in all states and territories – they moved to an agreement to do that, not just a discussion,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Workforce requirements, integration of public health units and broader aged care issues will form part of the audit.

States and territories will look at the best ways to set up an aged care response unit in a crisis, one of the key responses in Victoria.

Acting Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said the audits would examine preventative measures and training to respond to outbreaks.

“Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best,” he said.

The stress testing is expected to aid a national aged care outbreak response plan in two weeks.

Key lessons from outbreaks in Melbourne facilities will inform requirements for the sector after outbreaks triggered death and critical workforce shortages.

National cabinet was presented with former health department secretary Jane Halton’s report on hotel quarantine in NSW and Queensland.

Mr Morrison said quality assurances and training were key findings to running effective systems.

Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine system continues to dog the state government, but senior federal ministers have resisted attacking Premier Daniel Andrews.

“There are appropriate accountabilities and they’ll have to face those and they’ll have to answer those questions,” Mr Morrison said.

“They’ll need to be able to talk of the consequences of the decisions that they have made.”

Victoria recorded 450 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a quarter of the new infections in healthcare workers.

There were 11 new cases in NSW, prompting Premier Gladys Berejiklian to urge younger people to limit socialising.

Queensland residents making the mad dash home before the NSW border shuts on Saturday faced heavy traffic with delays.

Mr Morrison also urged world leaders to make a pledge to share the vaccine if it was discovered in their country.

Professor Kelly is increasingly optimistic on progress around a shield against the disease.