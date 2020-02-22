Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria and NSW are demanding more federal funding for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Health

States demand federal disability funding

By Matt Coughlan

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 07:21:57

Victoria and NSW have launched an attack on the federal government over disability funding, accusing it of withholding $1.6 billion to help protect a budget surplus.

The coalition and Labor state governments have teamed up to demand the immediate release of reserve money meant for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

State ministers have written to federal NDIS Minister Stuart Robert saying the situation is unacceptable, Nine newspapers reported on Friday.

NSW Disability Minister Gareth Ward and his Victorian counterpart Luke Donnellan argue there are many measures which could be deployed to improve the scheme.

”Money that is unspent at present is offsetting the Commonwealth’s budget position and the NDIS should never be used as a budget measure – whilst we’re sure this isn’t the intention, it is a fact,” the letter says.

Mr Robert said the reserve fund was not being used to shore up a surplus.

“The NDIS is a demand-driven scheme and all funds needed for it from the Commonwealth are available now,” he told the newspapers in a statement.

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

motor racing

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has confirmed he will continue racing next year, as he prepares for the season-opening Adelaide 500.

health

Two more ship evacuees contract virus

The nation's chief medical officer says more cases are possible after four people brought back to Australia from a cruise ship in Japan contracted coronavirus.

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

health

SKorea scrambles as virus cases surge

Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea have doubled overnight to 204, many traced to a patient who attended church services in Daegu.