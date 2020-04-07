Discover Australian Associated Press

Education ministers are working to ensure Year 12 students can finish high school amid COVID-19. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Government Services

States discuss plight of year 12 students

By Daniel McCulloch

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 11:08:26

Education ministers are looking at every trick in the book to ensure year 12 students finish school this year despite the mayhem caused by coronavirus.

Concerns have been raised about how the disruption caused by COVID-19 could damage year 12 results.

State and federal ministers will meet on Tuesday to canvass options including extending the academic year or postponing final exams.

They will also discuss boosting overall scores and changing university application procedures.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has floated the possibility of extending year 12 into next year, but his federal counterpart is not keen.

“All options will be considered tomorrow when we meet – that is an outlier option – that is in a very worst-case scenario,” federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told Seven on Monday.

“The hope is that we will be able to get everyone through this year.”

State and territory curriculum and assessment authorities will present all available options to the meeting.

Mr Tehan said it was likely responses to the pandemic would vary between jurisdictions.

“But there is a collective will amongst all education ministers for us to be able to ensure that all those Year 12 students will be able to complete their studies this year,” he said.

“And then go on to university, vocational education or employment next year.”

Universities themselves are keeping a close eye on how the virus and disruptions are playing out for their potential graduates.

But the sector’s peak body says it’s still too early to know what concessions might have to be given.

“This unprecedented situation is changing so rapidly that the impacts on both universities and schools six, nine and 12 months from now just aren’t possible to predict,” Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson told AAP.

“However, universities are nonetheless aware of the potential impact of COVID-19 on school examinations and are developing contingency plans. These will be updated as circumstances change.”

