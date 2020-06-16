Discover Australian Associated Press

South Australia has opened to visitors from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

politics

States feel the tourism heat as SA reopens

By Sophie Moore

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 23:36:00

South Australia’s decision to open its borders has increased pressure on other states, as the federal government weighs how to support the coronavirus-ravaged hospitality and tourism sectors.

The latter will receive something of a boost after SA reopened its doors to people from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania. 

As of midnight on Tuesday, people from those jurisdictions will not have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival in SA.

Premier Steven Marshall intends to keep the restrictions in place for people from other states until July 20, though SA is looking to an earlier date for Queensland.

But his WA counterpart Mark McGowan hosed down talk of a potential travel bubble with SA and the NT, saying his government had received advice the move would be unconstitutional.

The Queensland government has its own battle to face, declaring it will fight tooth and nail to defend the closure of the state’s borders in Australia’s highest court.

Two legal challenges to the closure are unlikely to be heard before the state’s borders open, on July 10.

That date depends on advice from health authorities, although Queensland recorded no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and has just five active cases remaining.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also reiterated her concerns about a potential second wave of infections and an increase in community transmission cases as restrictions are eased.

NSW is maintaining mandatory quarantine, with three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all among travellers isolating in hotels.

From July 1, the state will almost double the number of people allowed on public transport as more city workers return to the office.

A train will be able to carry 68 commuters per carriage, while 23 commuters can sit on a bus and 450 people can take a ferry.

Buses and trains will continue to be cleaned at least three times daily.

And despite recording nine new cases on Tuesday, Victoria remains confident of lifting measures next week.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs in the state will be able to increase their capacity from 10 to 50 patrons, who will also be able to order a drink without buying a meal.

It’s a boost to the state’s hospitality workers and particularly women workers, who are heavily represented in the sector.

Women also account for half of the more than three million employees receiving JobKeeper wage subsidies, despite making up less than half the total workforce.

“This is partly due to the fact women are heavily represented in sectors with sharp decreases in paid work – hospitality, tourism and retail,” federal minister Sussan Ley told parliament on Tuesday.

