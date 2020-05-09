Discover Australian Associated Press

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions will begin with the reopening of cafes, among other measures. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Roadmap in place but big task still ahead

By Colin Brinsden

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 10:18:28

Federal government frontbencher Dan Tehan says Australia still faces a big task rebuilding the economy, even though it now has a road map to steer it out of the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a three stage plan to lift restrictions across the nation, with the backing of the national cabinet, although it will be up to individual states and territories when they are implemented.

Mr Morrison is aiming for stage three to be implemented by July, with the lifting of restrictions getting 850,000 people back to work.

“We’ve still got a really really big job ahead of us, but that task can begin of rebuilding the economy, which will be equally as important as flattening the curve when it comes to the pandemic,” Mr Tehan told Sky News on Saturday.

Stage one kicks off with restaurants, cafes and shops being will be allowed to reopen, with the limit on public gatherings raised to 10 people.

Five people will be allowed to visit other homes.

Weddings will be allowed up to 10 guests in addition to the couple and celebrant, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors.

Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

Universities and TAFE colleges are set to increase face-to-face teaching, with an initial priority put on skills which require a hands-on approach.

Victoria and NSW are not rushing into lifting restrictions, while other jurisdictions are moving more promptly on stage one.

Federal opposition frontbencher Josh Wilson said it is appropriate for states to implement the different stages when they see fit.

“As we saw through the period when we were first responding to the crisis, there’s going to be some variations state by state around the country, as is appropriate,” he told ABC television.

Liberal backbencher Tim Wilson agreed, but he said the states have to explain why they are taking different approaches.

He said in his home state of Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews has to explain why other states are allowing people to visit their mums on Mother’s Day and can send their child to school but Victorians can’t. 

“There is actually now a narrative that’s building in parts of Victoria where people are increasingly concerned that he’s probably enjoying the clampdown too much in terms of the authority and power it’s given him, and he’s not as enthusiastic to roll it back,” Tim Wilson told ABC television.

There have been 6900 confirmed cases in Australia, with 97 people dead.

Daily infection rates remain low and there are fewer than 1000 active cases.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy is urging people to maintain physical distancing and good hygiene to stop further outbreaks.

“Please, keep that distancing. We could lose the battle that we have won so well so far,” he said.

Professor Murphy believes hand washing and no longer soldiering on to work while sick are two permanent changes to come from the pandemic.

