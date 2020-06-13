McCormack tells protesters to stay away

Deputy Prime Minster Michael McCormack has had one last stab at trying to deter people from attending another series of protests across the country, fearing it could spark a second wave of the coronavirus.

“These people who want to go into protest, they ought to think long and hard about their actions,” he said in Tumut, NSW, where he was on the Eden-Monaro by-election campaign trail with his Nationals candidate Trevor Hicks on Saturday.

“The courts say no. The chief medical officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, says no. Common sense would dictate to them that they should be staying at home.”

His plea came as another five COVID-19 cases were reported in two states.

Prof Murphy has repeatedly urged people not to take to the streets after thousands turned out across the country last weekend for Black Lives Matter rallies, saying such events “really are dangerous”.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese agreed, saying people shouldn’t protest in the current climate and should follow the health advice.

“There are a range of ways you can have your say without breaching the advice of the health experts,” he said in Queanbeyan on Saturday while also campaigning with Labor candidate Kristy McBain.

Liberal backbencher Trent Zimmerman said while the nation has done well in tackling the coronavirus, “It’s still present.”

“What we don’t want to see happening is the second wave that some other countries have experienced,” he told ABC television.

However, Australian Medical Association Western Australian president Andrew Miller said there will be little in the way of a second wave given Australia’s effective management in tackling the virus.

“But we will see outbreaks throughout the community, as we have been doing,” Dr Miller told ABC television.

On whether people should be attending protests, he said: “Everything is a risk at the moment.

“We need to just keep this in context with shopping centres, restaurants, pubs … starting to open up again,” he said.

“In that context, it is possible for people to attend protests, assess the situation, wear a mask, take hand hygiene, not touch things, and I think, in many instances for people that will be just as safe, if not safer, than going on public transport or going into shopping centres.”

Thousands of protesters are expected to defy politicians and police in his state and hold a Black Lives Matter rally in Perth.

In Sydney, the Refugee Action Coalition attempted to flout a Supreme Court ban, defying a police warning they will be out in force if protests proceed.

“Join an exercise protest by riding your bike, walking or jogging in small groups around the block around Sydney Town Hall,” RAC posted to Facebook.

“…If people try to stop you and ask if you are part of the protest, you can tell them you are simply exercising, which is not illegal.”

However, the turnout was very small.

Elsewhere, protesters met across eight Melbourne locations to call for freedom for refugees stuck in indefinite detention.

There was a small turnout in Adelaide of around 30 attending a Black Lives Matter protest, but hundreds turned up for a similar rally in Darwin.

Meanwhile, one person has tested positive to the coronavirus in Queensland overnight while NSW Health authorities reported four new cases.

One was confirmation a teacher from Sydney’s eastern suburbs had the coronavirus.

The case caused Rose Bay Public School to be closed on Friday.

A NSW man in his 20s also tested positive for coronavirus, while the other two cases recorded were international travellers who were already in quarantine.

There have been 7295 COVID-19 cases in Australia while the death toll remains at 102.