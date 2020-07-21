Discover Australian Associated Press

Health authorities are hoping lockdowns and masks will help lower Victoria's coronavirus numbers. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

politics

States look to increase virus crackdowns

By Katina Curtis

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 17:54:40

States are weighing up further measures to crack down on the spread of coronavirus out of Victoria, as health officials wait to see if lockdowns will again squash case numbers.

NSW is urging people to wear masks where social distancing isn’t possible, such as on public transport or in office building lifts.

But Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of making face coverings mandatory, as they will be in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from Thursday.

“This can get away from us very quickly, which is why I’d rather everyone do the right thing now while we can still be in a position to control the spread,” she said.

The state will toughen its border restrictions on people wanting to enter from Victoria from Wednesday.

To the north, Queensland is considering expanding its blacklist of NSW virus hotspots.

The move comes after two women were caught trying to smuggle a man with no entry permit across the Queensland border.

Victoria recorded another 374 cases on Tuesday and three more people died.

NSW confirmed 13 new cases, just one of whom was in hotel quarantine.

Most of the cases were linked to growing clusters at an outer Sydney restaurant and pub.

In Tasmania, officials reported a woman in hotel quarantine after visiting Victoria had tested positive.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said everyone had hoped there would be a drop in new Victorian cases over the first few weeks of the renewed lockdown, as with the earlier restrictions in March and April.

“We have got to wait and watch just for another few days to see what happens and see if we do actually turn down the curve with those numbers,” he said.

