Scott Morrison says Australia faces a mountainous economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

States continue easing virus restrictions

By AAP

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 11:06:03

States and territories are continuing to ease coronavirus restrictions as the prime minister warns there’s still a mountain to climb. 

Scott Morrison says Australians have shown incredible resilience in the face of both the health and economic crises.

“We have managed to do better than our fears and even our hopes,” he told a CEDA summit in Canberra on Monday.

Mr Morrison says the economic recovery ahead will be very hard.

“There is a mountain yet to climb.” 

The government has announced an extra $1.5 billion towards “shovel-ready” small priority projects around the country, including $500 million for road works. 

They include the inland rail project between Melbourne and Brisbane, the Marinus underwater power cable between Tasmania and Victoria and South Australia’s Olympic Dam extension. 

Emergency town water projects in NSW and road, rail and iron ore projects in Western Australia are also on the list. 

In all, the projects are expected to generate 66,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

Meanwhile, Queensland has doubled the number of people allowed to attend funerals, with 100 people able to go to services from Tuesday.

NSW has scrapped its attendance cap on funerals, effective immediately.

From July 1, the 50-person limit at indoor venues – including pubs and restaurants – will be replaced with the ‘one person per four square metres’ rule.

Health authorities are continuing to investigate how a teacher at a southern Sydney primary school contracted coronavirus.

Laguna Street Public School has been shut until June 24, with all of its students told to learn from home and self-isolate.

A Victorian school will be closed for cleaning after two students from the same family tested positive for the virus. 

Pakenham Springs Primary School will be closed from Monday for at least one day while cleaning and contact tracing are carried out.

Victorians will be able to drink in pubs and clubs without having to order a meal from next week. 

The venues will be allowed to host up to 50 people, as will cafes and restaurants. 

Border restrictions have altered in the Northern Territory, with interstate arrivals now allowed to quarantine for a fortnight at a place of their choice instead of government-nominated facilities.

