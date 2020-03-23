Discover Australian Associated Press

Non-essential business, state borders, even beaches are the latest closures due to coronavirus. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

States shutting down as virus cases rise

By Steven Trask

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 15:35:58

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS

ECONOMY

* An additional $66 billion will be pumped into the economy to help Australian businesses and workers stay afloat.

* The package – announced on Sunday – includes a significant expansion of the wage-based cash payments to small businesses.

* Individuals in financial stress as a result of COVID-19 can access up to $10,000 of their superannuation in the 2019/20 financial year and a further $10,000 in 2020/21.

* The Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to 0.25 per cent.

TRAVEL

* All non-essential travel within Australia should be cancelled to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says. 

* Mr Morrison and state and territory leaders agreed to the recommendation overnight.

* Qantas has suspended all international flights from late March until at least the end of May.

* The NSW government has signed a public health order to restrict movement to Lord Howe Island, so non-residents can’t enter unless they’re health and other essential service workers.

STATE SHUTDOWN

* NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state will move to shut down all non-essential services in the next 48 hours. 

* Victoria is adopting similar measures and is planning to bring school holidays forward to Tuesday.  

* Supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies are examples of essential businesses that will remain open. 

BORDERS

* South Australia and Western Australia on Sunday announced they would effectively close their borders in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

* SA Premier Steven Marshall announced on Sunday that anyone entering the state would be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

* WA Premier Mark McGowan asked tourists to cancel their holidays to the state or face self-isolation for 14 days.

* Similar measures have already been put in place in Tasmania and the Northern Territory. 

BEACHES

* Many of Sydney’s famous beaches have been closed after beachgoers continued to ignore social isolation measures. 

PANIC BUYING

* Children’s paracetamol will be sold behind pharmacy counters and asthma puffer stocks will be limited to one per person to prevent panic buying.

* Pharmacists will be strongly encouraged to limit dispensing and sales of all other medicines.

* Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says there will be a police investigation into shoppers hoarding supplies.

* Supermarkets are limiting purchases of certain products.

NUMBERS

* The number of infections in Australia jumped on Sunday afternoon after new cases were confirmed in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and the ACT. 

* There are now more than 1200 confirmed infections across the country. 

* There have been seven deaths.

