State governments will make the final call on allowing the AFL and NRL to restart.  Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

States to get final say on return of footy

By Matt Coughlan

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 15:32:26

State governments will make the final call on allowing the AFL and NRL to restart after getting advice from Australia’s expert medical panel.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee would guide states on the safest way for leagues to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Border Force authorities are yet to decide whether the New Zealand Warriors can fly to Tamworth this Sunday to start training ahead of an NRL season relaunch.

Elite sport will be played without crowds for the foreseeable future.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said the Australian Institute of Sport’s guidelines about coronavirus-safe sport would heavily influence the way sport would restart.

He said more people using the government’s contact tracing app would pave the way for community sport to return.

“If you want to get out to play, download the app today,” Senator Colbeck told reporters in Canberra.

Resumption of community sport and recreation activity will be staged with an initial phase of non-contact with 10 people or fewer.

The next phase will allow groups bigger than that to engage in full contact training and competition.

