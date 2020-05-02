States, US cities seek $1T virus relief

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nancy Pelosi says states and local US governments want $US1 trillion in coronavirus aid relief. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

States, US cities seek $1T virus relief

By LISA MASCARO

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 09:50:43

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that state and local governments are seeking up to $US1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that’s certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans.

Pelosi acknowledged the federal government may not be able to provide that much.

But she said money for “heroes” is needed to prevent layoffs as governors and mayors stare down red ink in their budgets.

Many jurisdictions are facing rising costs from the health pandemic and plummeting revenues in the economic shutdown. 

The best way Americans can support front-line community workers, Pelosi said, is to make sure they don’t lose their jobs to budget cuts.

“This is something of the highest priority,” Pelosi said. “It honours our heroes.”

Nurses, transit bus drivers and other workers “are risking their lives to save lives, and now they’re going to lose their jobs,” she said.

The $1 trillion price tag comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shifted his tone, suggesting he is “open” to considering additional funds in the next coronavirus relief bill.

But the eye-popping figure would be on top of the nearly $3 trillion Congress has already approved to salvage the economy and confront the health crisis.

At the White House, President Donald Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump said: “If we do that, we’ll have to get something for it.”

Congress is partially reopening next week as the House convenes key committee hearings and the Senate gavels into session after being shuttered for more than a month during the pandemic.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared for NRL return

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

rugby league

NRL start not in doubt with training delay

NRL players have agreed to attend a biosecurity education session on Monday, but have given no assurances over their resumption to training.

Australian rules football

AFL season reboot plans still unclear

The AFL will weigh up recommendations from Friday's national cabinet meeting to decide how the league restarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

news

health

NSW premier urges weekend virus testing

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to come forward for COVID-19 testing over the weekend even if they have the "mildest symptoms".

sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared for NRL return

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.