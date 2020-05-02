States, US cities seek $1T virus relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that state and local governments are seeking up to $US1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that’s certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans.

Pelosi acknowledged the federal government may not be able to provide that much.

But she said money for “heroes” is needed to prevent layoffs as governors and mayors stare down red ink in their budgets.

Many jurisdictions are facing rising costs from the health pandemic and plummeting revenues in the economic shutdown.

The best way Americans can support front-line community workers, Pelosi said, is to make sure they don’t lose their jobs to budget cuts.

“This is something of the highest priority,” Pelosi said. “It honours our heroes.”

Nurses, transit bus drivers and other workers “are risking their lives to save lives, and now they’re going to lose their jobs,” she said.

The $1 trillion price tag comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shifted his tone, suggesting he is “open” to considering additional funds in the next coronavirus relief bill.

But the eye-popping figure would be on top of the nearly $3 trillion Congress has already approved to salvage the economy and confront the health crisis.

At the White House, President Donald Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump said: “If we do that, we’ll have to get something for it.”

Congress is partially reopening next week as the House convenes key committee hearings and the Senate gavels into session after being shuttered for more than a month during the pandemic.