Call to retired medicos for virus fight

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Retired doctors and nurses are being urged to join the health system amid the coronavirus crisis. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Call to retired medicos for virus fight

By Emily Cosenza and Finbar O'Mallon

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 15:44:44

State governments want to recruit retired doctors and nurses into the coronavirus-fighting workforce.

The West Australian government has gone so far as to launch job ads this week.

It followed federal Health Minister Greg Hunt flagging the idea of pulling GPs out of retirement to help the workforce cope with demand.

It’s a move welcomed by Australian Medical Association president Dr Tony Bartone, who says these older retired doctors shouldn’t be working on the coronavirus front lines.

“They’re in a vulnerable group … they’ll be able to perform telehealth on patients of the clinic,” Dr Bartone told AAP on Tuesday.

“They’ll also be able to assist in the routine clinic care or outpatient care of patients who are otherwise fit and healthy.”

Dr Bartone said this could help fill gaps as GPs and their staff stayed home when they developed virus symptoms.

Mr Hunt announced new changes to telehealth on Tuesday, with contact with specialists – like midwives, general surgeons or psychiatrists – now able to be subsidised.

He said people were no longer restricted from just contacting their regular GP, but could telehealth that practice instead.

“This is about protecting the vulnerable. This is our fundamental national task,” Mr Hunt said.

Currently, subsidies are restricted to certain groups of the population, including people showing coronavirus symptoms or people over 70.

But Labor’s health spokesperson Chris Bowen says every Australian should have access to take pressure off the health system.

“I’ve been talking with doctors across the country, both in person and on the phone, who are crying out for more when it comes to telehealth,” he said.

Mr Bowen also said doctors working from home should be able to provide telehealth services.

In a bid to strengthen WA’s health workforce, job advertisements will run in the media starting on Wednesday. 

Registered, clinical and enrolled nurses, nursing assistants, senior medical and general practitioners, junior doctors, medical scientists, and technical assistants with clinical laboratory experience are being sought in the first recruitment wave.

A second wave of recruitment will follow to attract other professions including allied health, patient support and critical hospital administration roles.

The Australian Medical Students’ Association says medical students should be given the same protections and entitlements as doctors.

“This includes indemnity cover, remuneration, adequate safety measures, personal protective equipment, and training,” president Daniel Zou said.

Mr Zou said it should be voluntary, shouldn’t hamper students trying to complete their studies and international students’ visa requirements shouldn’t be impacted.

Latest sport

basketball

Decision looms as NBL weighs up options

NBL boss Jeremy Loeliger says there are arguments for Perth to be handed the title, but also for the competition to be voided after the finals were cancelled.

tennis

French Open reschedule shocks tennis world

The French Open is on a collision course with Tennis Australia's Laver Cup after moving the start dates of the claycourt major from May to September.

rugby league

Broncos prepare to bunker down at home

Brisbane are preparing to quarantine their players and staff at their home base as the NRL considers sending all 16 teams into camp in Queensland.

Australian rules football

Tigers ready to start AFL season: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is preparing for the 2020 AFL season to kick off as scheduled on Thursday night against Carlton.

rugby league

Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been granted an extension to respond to NRL breach notices and intend to fight for their jobs.

news

politics

Aged care provider Estia to lockdown homes

Aged care provider Estia is putting its homes into lockdown following tough, new measures by the government to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

sport

basketball

Decision looms as NBL weighs up options

NBL boss Jeremy Loeliger says there are arguments for Perth to be handed the title, but also for the competition to be voided after the finals were cancelled.

world

virus diseases

US virus toll tops 100, bid for stimulus

The US has now recorded at least 108 death due to coronavirus, with the Trump administration pressing for a $US1 trillion stimulus package.