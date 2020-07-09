Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Pagemasters

Medianet

Megaform

AAP Photos

Mediaverse

AAP Directories

AAP Studio
The state and territory governments insist they should continue to lead emergency management. Image by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

States want to keep lead role in disasters

By Megan Neil

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 23:14:16

A number of states say there is no need for the Commonwealth to get new powers to deal with natural disasters, arguing it should keep its supporting role.

Western Australia and Queensland have raised concerns about the Commonwealth having the power to declare a national natural disaster.

“The concept of a ‘national natural disaster’ in the context of a continent the scale of Australia is challenging to imagine,” WA told the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

“Further, the declaration of a national natural disaster by the Commonwealth would present as problematic and extremely concerning from WA’s perspective.”

Queensland said while Commonwealth co-ordination of national initiatives was desirable, a proliferation of responsible bodies at the state and national level presented a significant risk of overlap, confusion and wasted resources.

“Queensland’s preliminary assessment of any potential new powers for the Commonwealth government (including to declare a state of national emergency) suggests this approach has the potential to undermine Queensland’s well-established and proven approach to disaster management,” its opening submission said.

Its approach sought to build and support local community capability.

Victoria’s opening submission also said state and territory governments should continue to lead emergency management.

Victoria said there was no need for additional Commonwealth powers although there was an increasing support role for it to play.

“The Commonwealth can provide invaluable assistance without the need for new powers,” the Victorian submission said.

“Victoria should retain clear powers and responsibilities for the management of natural disasters. Any proposed Commonwealth role or powers should complement, and not compromise, Victoria’s existing emergency management framework.”

Tasmania backed the federal government getting the power to declare a state of national emergency, but not any referral of powers in relation to the response to natural disasters.

“The Tasmanian government does support arrangements for the Australian government to be able to declare a national emergency, in consultation with the state and territory governments, to enable national co-ordination of the response to a natural disaster.”

NSW said the states must retain operational responsibility for responding to natural disasters in their jurisdiction, including the tasking and deployment of resources.

“Any Commonwealth agency efforts should be targeted at supporting states and territories’ lead role in emergency response and driving local recovery operations,” NSW said.

South Australia said it preferred to maintain the existing arrangements where the state leads planning, co-ordination and operations to help local communities recover from disasters, in line with nationally agreed principles and policy.

