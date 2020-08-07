Discover Australian Associated Press

A recent Italian study found some pets showed evidence of catching coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Stay away from pets if you’re sick: expert

By Tiffanie Turnbull

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 14:23:18

Treat your furry friends as if they are humans during the pandemic, an Australian epidemiology expert says, amid mounting evidence that pets can contract COVID-19.

Person-to-person spread of the coronavirus has been widely documented and Charles Sturt University’s Dr Ezekiel Nwose says the threat of human-to-animal spread is also very real.

“The idea of animal infections is not strange … animals infect humans but it is downplayed that humans can as well infect animals,” Dr Nwose said in a statement on Thursday.

Cases of domestic dogs and cats contracting COVID-19 have been documented in the UK and US, and a recent Italian study found some pets showed evidence of catching it as well.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, tested 540 dogs and 277 cats from households in northern Italy where someone was infected with the virus or in areas where it was prevalent.

It found coronavirus antibodies in 3.4 per cent of dogs and 3.9 per cent of cats, indicating they were infected with the virus at some point.

Dr Nwose said while study in the area was in its early days, there was a clear likelihood that pets could contract the virus so humans should treat them as they would other people.

That means maintaining good hand hygiene, avoiding licks and kisses, and keeping away from pets or relocating them if you become sick.

A pet should be taken to a vet if it has been in contact with a positive case and begins showing signs of respiratory distress.

“Don’t treat pets less than you would humans,” Dr Nwose said.

