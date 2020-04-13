Discover Australian Associated Press

The Queen has given her first Easter address in a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Stay in, says Queen in first Easter speech

By Tony Jones

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 03:38:02

The Queen has stressed the importance of maintaining the coronavirus lockdown during the Easter holiday weekend, saying “by keeping apart we keep others safe”.

With the COVID-19 outbreak making church services impossible, the Queen has delivered what is believed to be her first Easter address. 

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe,” the Queen said in the speech, recorded at Windsor Castle on Good Friday.

“But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”

The monarch said just as the discovery of the risen Christ gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, all can take heart from this message. 

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us,” the Queen said.

“As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater. 

“May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”

The message was written by the Queen, who has a strong religious faith, and was accompanied by footage of a candle lighting an altar.

Social distancing was observed during the recording of the message, with the Queen delivering the address alone into a microphone in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing room while the sound engineer was in a nearby room.

The message was broadcast on the royal family’s digital and social media accounts.

The speech came after the Queen’s televised address to Britons last Sunday when she said the country would overcome the virus by remaining united.

The latest figures from the UK’s Department of Health reveal a total of 9875 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday, up by 917 on the day before.

