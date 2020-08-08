Stay safe not selfish, Queenslanders told

Queenslanders are making a last-minute dash across the Tweed to return home before the NSW border shuts this weekend.

It comes as people have been warned to stay away from a planned protest on Saturday amid fears it could spark a second wave of infections.

The state recorded no new cases overnight after results confirmed an Ipswich woman had tested false-positive to the virus.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles say if the trend continues over the weekend, the chief health officer hopes to next week lift restrictions on people visiting family in Brisbane aged care facilities.

“That’s what’s at stake here. Whether hundreds of Queenslander can have their families visit them or not,” he said on Friday.

Cases linked to two COVID-19-infected teens who dodged quarantine have remained at five for more than a week.

The outbreak sparked a flood of testing with more than 110,000 taken during the past week.

The deputy premier warned people to stay away from a planned protest on Saturday amid fears it could spark a wave of local infections.

Mr Miles branded the mass gathering as “selfish” and urged organisers to abandon the action.

The Refugee Action Collective plans to hold a mass sit-in on Brisbane’s Story Bridge to protest against the continued detention of asylum seekers at a Kangaroo Point hotel.

About a thousand people have flagged their intention on Facebook to attend the action, with a further 2000 people interested.

“They should not think for a moment they are a part of the world’s great protest movements. Those people put their own lives at risk, not others,” Mr Miles said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has not ruled out applying for a court order to halt the event.

“We will do whatever we can – and we’re still examining the legal options we have at our disposal – to prevent it,” he said.

Queenslanders returning home are facing heavy traffic, with delays at border crossings in the Tweed region.

More than than 6000 vehicles have been inspected in the past 24 hours as people attempt to beat the hard border lockdown.

Police sent 42 people into 14-day quarantine and 68 people were turned around.

A further 3000 travellers returned by air, with numbers expected to increase as it nears the 1am Saturday deadline.

The decision to close the NSW border and ban ACT residents came on Wednesday, as Victoria recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic so far during a second wave of infections.

Queenslanders returning from all hotspots will have to do so by air and enter a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

People from non-hotspot locations including Western Australia will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles with exemptions for border town residents and freight.

A map of communities eligible for special passes has been posted to the Department of Health website.

The decision to close the border will be reviewed at the end of August.