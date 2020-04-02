Discover Australian Associated Press

Adelaide's inner-southern suburbs are a coronavirus hotspot, according to new SA Health data. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

SA Health reveals COVID-19 hotspots

By Emily Cosenza

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 14:48:41

Adelaide’s inner-southern suburbs are a coronavirus hotspot, according to new South Australia Health data showing where infections are occurring.

SA authorities have been under increasing pressure to release the information in line with other jurisdictions, to show the locations of confirmed cases across the state.

Premier Steven Marshall said the state government was working with the federal government, via the National Cabinet, to put out nationally consistent heat maps, but took too long.

He said the data dates back from the first SA case and does not represent the current number of infections in those areas.

“In the early days of infection, (cases) were predominantly from people coming back from overseas and that’s why we see an elevation in some areas,” Mr Marshall said.

“We’ll try to tidy up some of that information in coming days.”

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the maps will be uploaded daily on the SA Health website. 

The colour-coded maps published on Thursday show the total number of positive cases by usual place of residence.

According to the data, the inner-southern suburbs of Adelaide is a virus hotpot with 30-34 confirmed cases.

Areas around Adelaide’s western and southwestern suburbs also have between 25 and 29 confirmed cases.

The maps show the number of cases generally declines in suburbs further afield from the CBD.

COVID-19 cases are also occurring in regional areas with the maps showing a number in the Barossa Valley, the Riverland on Yorke Peninsula, in the Flinders Ranges and in the southeast.

Overall, South Australia has 367 confirmed cases with the majority of those linked to overseas or international travel.

More than 100 have also been linked to cruise ship passengers.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Picton said the time taken to share the data was disappointing.

“We encourage the government to continue transparency and release the modelling behind their decisions on COVID-19 as the Academy of Science has called on them to do,” he said.

