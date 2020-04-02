Sth Aust Health reveals COVID-19 hotspots

Adelaide’s inner-southern suburbs are a coronavirus hotspot, according to new South Australia Health data showing where infections are occurring.

SA authorities have been under increasing pressure to release the information in line with other jurisdictions, to show the locations of confirmed cases across the state.

The color-coded maps published on the SA Health website on Thursday show the number of positive cases by usual place of residence.

According to the data, the inner-southern suburbs of Adelaide are a virus hotpot with 30-34 confirmed cases.

Areas around Adelaide’s western and south-western suburbs also have between 25 and 29 confirmed cases.

The maps show the number of cases generally declines in suburbs further afield from the CBD.

COVID-19 cases are also occurring in regional areas with the maps showing a number in the Barossa Valley, the Riverland on Yorke Peninsula, in the Flinders Ranges and in the southeast.

Overall, South Australia has 367 confirmed cases with the majority of those linked to overseas or international travel.

More than 100 have also been linked to cruise ship passengers.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Picton said the time taken to share the data was disappointing.

“We encourage the government to continue transparency and release the modelling behind their decisions on COVID-19 as the Academy of Science has called on them to do,” he said.