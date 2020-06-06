Discover Australian Associated Press

A blueprint to resume safe trans-Tasman travel has been sent to Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Still no timeline on trans-Tasman bubble

By Ben McKay and Daniel McCulloch

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 14:05:58

Scott Morrison is still pushing to restart travel between Australia and New Zealand as early as July.

The prime minister has for weeks heaped pressure on reluctant states to reopen their borders as he looks to land the trans-Tasman deal.

The political debate has been primarily focused on reviving Australia’s battered tourism industry.

But Mr Morrison is now shifting focus to the shattered aviation sector.

He and other senior ministers have been working closely with administrators for Virgin Australia, which was brought to its knees by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Their jobs depend on planes being able to fly again,” the prime minister told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

“I would continue to encourage decisions that are consistent with creating jobs and making jobs.”

The working group set up to design the “travel bubble” has completed its work, placing the ball in the court of the Australian and New Zealand governments to re-establish tourism links.

The co-chairs of the Trans-Tasman Safe Border Group say they have lodged a “comprehensive blueprint” for resuming safe travel, sending it to Mr Morrison and NZ leader Jacinda Ardern.

“This has been a significant piece of work involving experts from all parts of the system,” co-chair Scott Tasker said.

“We’ve worked solidly together over the past three weeks to develop a detailed and comprehensive framework to enable the safe and sustainable restart of scheduled passenger services.”

The recommendations have not been made public and there is no timeline on the resumption of regular flights.

Ms Ardern said last week that September is realistic, although Australian business operators are hoping to take off as soon as next month.

The working group said the recommendations are aligned with the detailed guidance released by the International Civil Aviation Organisation this week.

It includes the limitation of food and beverage services, toilet use and mask-wearing during flights.

In airports, it means physical distancing and if possible, health screenings and temperature checks.

The Safe Border Group is made up of 40 experts and industry figures, including airport, airline, tourism, customs, health and other government officials.

Co-chair Margy Osmond, chief executive of Australia’s Tourism and Transport Forum, said the blueprint would ensure passengers felt safe throughout their journey from booking to arrival.

“It is now for our respective governments to review and work through the detail of the proposal and we are looking forward to supporting them further in re-establishing travel between the two countries,” Ms Osmond said.

