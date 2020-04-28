Discover Australian Associated Press

People drink and eat at an outdoor restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Stockholm shuts restaurants to fight virus

By AAP

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 18:02:13

Five restaurants in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, have been closed for failing to adhere to the rules on the crowding of guests introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“The decision was due mainly to crowding indoors and outside,” said physician Per Follin of Stockholm regional council’s unit for infectious disease control.

The five establishments had received prior warning before the weekend closures. 

The restaurants must rearrange their seating before applying for a new inspection that could allow them to reopen. Another option was to file a court appeal.

As of a month ago, Swedish restaurants, bars and cafeterias are only allowed to serve people sitting at tables a safe distance from each other. 

The Swedish restaurant and hotel industry has nosedived in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg last week warned that crowded restaurants would be closed.

Spot checks on restaurants were also stepped up in several cities.

The Swedish government has said its strategy to tackle the coronavirus is akin to that adopted by many other countries, even though the nation has not been in lockdown.

High schools and universities are closed and have online teaching, but kindergartens and schools with grades 1-9 remain open. Authorities fear that a closure of the schools would take vital health-care professionals out of work to care for children.

The Public Health Agency had by Sunday recorded around 18,640 coronavirus cases and 2194 Covid-19 fatalities. 

