Stockland lowers payout, CEO to exit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Stockland's chief executive Mark Steinert will retire after seven years at the helm. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

construction and property

Stockland lowers payout, CEO to exit

By Steven Deare

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 13:43:28

Stockland has flagged a reduced second half distribution after reviewing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

In a separate announcement, the property group also said chief executive Mark Steinert will retire after more than seven years at the helm.

The reason or timing of Mr Steinert’s departure was not specified but Stockland said it will begin looking for a replacement from a field of internal and external candidates. 

Chairman Tom Pockett said there would be a flexible transition to ensure a handover and strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, Stockland estimated a second-half distribution of 10.6 cents per share will be paid to investors.

The property group had previously forecast the payment to be 14.1 cents per share, but scrapped the figure in March as the economic impact of the virus took hold. 

The reduction in distribution is reflective of the impact of COVID-19 on the business during the last quarter of the financial year and the timing of the expected recovery in cashflow, it said. 

“Reducing the distribution and retaining this capital will protect our balance sheet and positions us well to navigate the recovery phase,” Stockland added.

It also flagged a considerable hit to commercial property values.

According to draft revaluations as of June 18, book value of its entire commercial property portfolio has dropped 6.0 per cent.

This includes a slide in the value of retail properties by 10.0 per cent. Almost 95 per cent of stores at its shopping centres have now resumed trading, it said.

The company will undertake an independent external valuation of the entire portfolio as at June 30.

Stockland said COVID-19 caused much volatility in the industry and these values could change.

Meanwhile government stimulus for the property market such as the HomeBuilder program, which gives grants to owner-occupiers, was helping its home sales.

Stockland said since mid-May, there had been more inquiries about its residential properties than before the virus crisis.

The company’s full-year results are due on August 25.

Stockland shares were trading lower by 1.1 per cent to $3.58 at 1340 AEST.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL limits contact amid virus fears

All 18 clubs have been banned from full-contact training in groups of more than nine as the AFL attempts to mitigate the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

rugby league

NRL considering shifting Storm home game

Melbourne may be forced to move Friday's home game away from AAMI Park to Sydney due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

rugby union

Rennie's play to lure overseas Wallabies

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hopes to harness more of Australian rugby's overseas talent without completely abandoning the Giteau Law.

Australian rules football

Talia admits Crows not up to AFL standard

Adelaide defender Daniel Talia knows the dispirited Crows are nowhere near an acceptable AFL standard and has vowed they will improve.

rugby league

Pay under pressure, Dogs NRL meeting looms

Canterbury coach Dean Pay is under increasing pressure to keep his job after another loss in round six of the NRL.

news

inquiry

Bushfire warnings were confusing: councils

The confusing nature of the national bushfire warning system is a big concern to local government after the 2019-20 bushfires, a group says.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL limits contact amid virus fears

All 18 clubs have been banned from full-contact training in groups of more than nine as the AFL attempts to mitigate the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

WHO reports largest single-day COVID rise

WHO has reported the largest single-day rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, with Brazil leading the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617.