Italy has extended a lockdown to contain coronavirus even as its spread slows in Asia. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Stocks slump, Italy locked down over virus

By Giulia Segreti and Elvira Pollina

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 09:06:29

All of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners has made clear how the global coronavirus epidemic is extending its reach into all aspects of social and economic life.

Major European stock markets dived more than 7 per cent, Japanese indexes fell over 5 per cent and US markets sank over 7 per cent after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war with Russia that sent investors already spooked by the coronavirus outbreak running for the exits.

Italy, scene of Europe’s worst outbreak with infections and deaths soaring even as they slow in China, took its most drastic steps yet to contain the outbreak. 

It ordered everyone across the country not to move around other than for work and emergencies, banned all public gatherings and suspended sporting events, including soccer matches.

Deaths in Milan’s Lombardy region – which had already been on lockdown with cinemas, theatres and museums closed and restaurant hours restricted – jumped 25 per cent in a day to 333, while the national death toll soared by 97 to 463, the highest in the world after China.

Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, out of a global total of more than 110,000 in over 100 countries. 

Some 3,900 people have died across the world, the vast majority in mainland China.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

But he welcomed Italy’s tough measures, noting that just four countries – China, South Korea, Italy and Iran – accounted for 93 per cent of cases worldwide. 

Israel ordered anyone entering the country to self-quarantine for 14-days on Monday.

In the United States, which has reported well over 500 cases and 26 deaths, the administration scrambled on Monday to assure Americans it was responding to the outbreak as stock markets plunged and top health officials urged some people to avoid cruise ships, air travel and big public gatherings.

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly played down the threat posed by the flu-like virus, was planning to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other members of his economic team to weigh possible action. 

Around the world, flights have been cancelled, communities and cruise liners isolated, and concerts and trade fairs postponed. 

Even the Tokyo Summer Olympics are in doubt.

While some countries, such as China and Italy, have turned to drastic measures to try to delay the spread of the virus, others remain in a “containment” phase, where individual cases can still be tracked.

Britain, with five deaths from almost 300 confirmed cases, said it would remain in that phase for now, allowing major gatherings and sporting events to continue, while making extensive preparations to move to the “delay phase.”

In neighbouring Ireland, acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced cancellation of all parades planned for the national St. Patrick’s Day festival on March 17, including one in Dublin that draws more than 500,000 people from all over the world.

In Spain, schools were closed in the town of Labastida near Vitoria in the Basque country after nearly 150 cases of coronavirus were identified nearby out of around 1,000 nationwide.

In the Gulf region, where most cases stem from travel from Iran, the emphasis has been on border control. Saudi Arabia said it would fine people who did not disclose health information and travel details at entry up to $US133000.

Iran, with 7,161 cases and 237 deaths, said it was temporarily releasing about 70,000 prisoners because of the coronavirus.

China and South Korea both reported a slowdown in new infections. 

Mainland China, outside the outbreak centre of Hubei province, recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the second day.

South Korea reported 165 new cases, bringing the national tally to 7,478, while the death toll rose by one to 51.

With the rate of increase in new infections at its lowest in 11 days, President Moon Jae-in said South Korea could enter the “phase of stability” soon.

In Italy, authorities said seven prisoners died as riots spread through more than 25 jails across the country over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Police and fire trucks massed outside the main prison in the northern town of Modena, the site of some of the worst violence.

