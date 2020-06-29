Storm could spend months in Queensland

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne have indefinitely relocated to Queensland due to COVID-19 concerns in Victoria. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Storm could spend months in Queensland

By Melissa Woods and Matt Encarnacion

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 12:46:09

Melbourne’s NRL squad could spend months on the Sunshine Coast as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Victoria.

The league is on Monday expected to confirm that the Storm will “host” the Sydney Roosters at their adopted home of Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

The announcement will come on the same day the AFL has been forced to frantically re-shuffle this week’s fixture due to new COVID-19 protocols.

Queensland health officials on Monday mandated AFL clubs based in the state to self-isolate for 14 days if they face a Melbourne-based side.

The rule also applies if Brisbane or Gold Coast played in Melbourne, or against any team that had been in the Victorian capital, for the preceding 14 days.

However, it is understood the new directive doesn’t apply to the Storm, who will host the Roosters just eight days after leaving Victoria.

A Melbourne spokesperson confirmed Thursday’s match against the Roosters has been given approval by the Queensland government.

Veteran forward Dale Finucane revealed the players held a meeting with NRL boss Andrew Abdo and biosecurity expert David Heslop on Sunday night and were told there was no end date yet for their stay in Queensland.

“Given that the numbers are increasing in Victoria it’s not looking like (we’ll be home) any time soon,” Finucane said on Monday.

“They want a period of 28 days once the virus has slowed so if today, for whatever reason, the virus slowed, we’d be looking at 28 days.

“Obviously that’s probably not happening any time soon given that the rates are continuing to increase.”

A number of players have been joined by their families at Twin Waters Resort – with 20 partners and about 30 children – although they can’t leave the confines of the Storm “bubble” within the complex for the next fortnight.

Melbourne hammered the Warriors last round with the Storm sympathetic to the plight of the Auckland-based players who have been in Australia without their families since before the competition restart.

Finucane didn’t think his side would have the same challenges.

“Their predicament is different to ours as we’ve been given exemptions for our partners because it’s within Australia,” he said.

“And then with their coach being sacked, it adds to a bit of turmoil at their club.”

Melbourne will play their nominated home games for the foreseeable future at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Storm playmaker Cameron Munster underwent physio on his injured knee on Monday morning and is scheduled to have scans later in the day.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL fixture chaos from Vic virus spike

The AFL has made changes to its round five schedule and more alterations loom amid fresh Queensland government coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Storm could spend months in Queensland

Melbourne could spend months on the Sunshine Coast with their NRL players not given a date to return home due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

soccer

Fowler's A-League reign at Roar over

Brisbane Roar and coach Robbie Fowler have parted ways, with the Liverpool legend not returning to the A-League club.

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

news

politics

Moselmane: I'm not suspect in AFP probe

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has fronted the media and denied wrongdoing after his home was raided by federal police and intelligence officials last week.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL fixture chaos from Vic virus spike

The AFL has made changes to its round five schedule and more alterations loom amid fresh Queensland government coronavirus protocols.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.