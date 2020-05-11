Storm get green light for Melbourne return

Melbourne will shift their NRL training base from Albury back to AAMI Park after the Victorian government’s relaxation of restrictions on Monday.

The government announced groups of up 10 people can train together from 11.59pm on Tuesday and later clarified that professional sporting teams had an exemption to resume contact training.

The Storm will remain in the NSW regional town of Albury in the short term and then continue preparations from Thursday in Melbourne before the NRL restart on May 28.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said the government had agreed to special arrangements for sports teams.

“We have agreed to a set of arrangements to allow training for AFL, for rugby league, other professional sports, to resume from just before midnight tomorrow night,” Andrews said.

“Of course, with that happening, once training is up and running again, that paves the way for the AFL and other codes to make announcements.

“So training resuming, paves the way for footy to be back and I think we all want that provided it is safe, appropriate and can be done in a cautious way. I’m confident it can be.”