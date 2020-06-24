Discover Australian Associated Press

CEO Dave Donaghy says plans are evolving over where Melbourne Storm will spend the next fortnight. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Storm yet to finalise interstate plans

By Laine Clark

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 18:10:00

Melbourne CEO Dave Donaghy says the Storm are resigned to spending at least two weeks away from home but are still unsure where they will be based.

After a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria, the NRL club have been forced to relocate interstate with Friday night’s “home” game against the Warriors now to be played at Kogarah.

Donaghy said their following game – a July 2 blockbuster against defending champions Sydney Roosters – that was also initially scheduled in Melbourne will also be relocated.

The Storm flew into Sydney on Wednesday and will set up camp at Homebush in the lead-up to the Warriors clash.

But Donaghy said they had not yet finalised the location of their hub after Friday’s game.

“We are giving up two home games in the short term,” he told SEN Radio.

“Between now and kick off (against Warriors) we will finalise a plan around where the team will be based for the next block, which is a couple of weeks.

“After that period we will reassess the situation in terms of whether we can come back to Melbourne or (need to) maintain a base elsewhere for a period of time.”

Donaghy said ideally the Storm would return to Melbourne in a fortnight but admitted they could be away for an extended period.

There is already speculation linking Melbourne to setting up camp in Queensland for the coming weeks and playing out of Suncorp Stadium.

“We know we will be in Sydney until this weekend, and have a couple of options of where we shuffle off to after that,” Donaghy said.

“It could be (longer than two weeks away). We haven’t sugar-coated that (with players and staff).

“It will come down to the transmission rates in Victoria and how the community responds to the recent spikes.

“Declining results over the next one or two weeks will work in our favour of getting back to Melbourne sooner rather than later.”

The Melbourne boss said the club was also investigating whether they could fly families up to be with players and staff if the club is forced to relocate for an extended period.

Donaghy, who revealed the club has been in communication with AFL counterparts over the pitfalls of hub life, backed coach Craig Bellamy, skipper Cameron Smith and football manager Frank Ponissi to keep the squad focused.

“Craig and some wellbeing staff have already been talking to AFL clubs who have been in hubs, and extracting their experience on what has worked and probably more importantly what hasn’t,” he said.

“We have all been in camps before but not for an indefinite period, which we might be – hopefully that is not the case.”

