Dale Finucane is the latest Melbourne NRL star to be sidelined by injury. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Storm’s Finucane out for NRL season

By Oliver Caffrey

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 17:34:34

Melbourne’s injury crisis shows no signs of easing with enforcer Dale Finucane set to miss the remainder of the NRL home-and-away season.

The NSW State of Origin forward tore a calf muscle at training on Sunday and has been ruled out for at least six weeks.

Finucane was due to play his 200th NRL game on Thursday night when the Storm face Parramatta.

Instead he will be hoping to return for Melbourne’s finals campign.

The club on Monday confirmed the 28-year-old had suffered a “significant” calf tear.

It is the latest blow for the second-placed Storm as they strive to win their first premiership since 2017.

Skipper Cameron Smith (shoulder) is in doubt to take on the Eels after two weeks out, while star five-eighth Cameron Munster is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the round 13 smashing of Canterbury.

Melbourne accounted for the Sydney Roosters last week but in doing so winger Suliasi Vunivalu (broken jaw) and in-form halfback Jahrome Hughes (groin) were added to the casualty ward.

