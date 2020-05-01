Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has slammed Canberra for urging independent schools to buck the state's health advice. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Melbourne hospital staff in quarantine

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 08:35:20

Two dozen staff at a hospital in Melbourne’s west are in self-quarantine, after a patient who attended the facility’s emergency department tested positive for coronavirus.

The patient visited Sunshine Hospital’s emergency department last Thursday and required urgent surgery but had no known symptoms of COVID-19.

They developed a mild cough over the weekend and undertook a test for the virus, returning a positive result.

Western Health’s executive director operations Natasha Toohey says 24 hospital staff have entered self-quarantine as a precaution, with testing also underway.

No other patients had been in close contact with the infected person

“The safety of our staff is paramount and Western Health took immediate action in response to this positive result,” Ms Toohey said.

The development comes as Victorian Education Minister James Merlino accused the federal government of using funding to force independent schools to go against the state’s health advice.

The federal government has offered independent and religious schools across Australia an early payment of 12.5 per cent of their annual funding, or $1.7 billion, if they get students back into classrooms by the end of May.

Under the offer, the schools would receive the money, which would otherwise be given to them in July, in two instalments. 

The first instalment would be given once a plan is in place to have face-to-face classes being run for all year levels and the second if at least 50 per cent of students are attending school at the end of May. 

Mr Merlino has lashed the offer, which comes as parents in the state are urged to keep children at home to learn remotely to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“What the federal government is doing is using funding to force non-government schools to ignore the expert health advice of the Victorian chief health officer,” he said on Wednesday.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has denied the offer is aimed at undermining Victoria’s approach.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is recommending most students stay home.

But the health advice from the national Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy is that there is no evidence of transmission of the virus at schools and that students don’t need to exercise social distancing.

The total number of Victorian cases rose by three on Wednesday to 1354, but only 67 are active, with 1287 people having recovered.

A woman in her 80s died in hospital on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 18.

