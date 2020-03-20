Stranded Aussie travellers feel abandoned

An Australian couple stranded in Ecuador amid the coronavirus crisis feel abandoned by the federal government and fear running out of money and civil unrest.

Kerrie Huxham and Harry Fay were due to fly home from a three-week trip to the Galapagos Islands on Tuesday but became stuck when their flight was cancelled.

The couple spent thousands of dollars desperately trying to organise another flight in the hours before the Ecuadorian government sealed its borders.

They were unsuccessful and their daughter says the support provided by Australian consular officials has been disappointing.

“Their advice is basically just to stay put and see what happens,” the couple’s daughter, who asked not to be named, told AAP said on Thursday.

Ms Huxham and Mr Fay, aged 65 and 67 respectively, are holed up at hotel in Quito awaiting further advice.

In emails seen by AAP, Ms Huxham says the window for them to be safely evacuated is closing, and food shortages could spark riots.

Ecuador has recorded over 160 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths.

“Locals are losing income so the potential for riots increases … (we’ve) also heard bread is hard to obtain in Quito now,” an email sent overnight states.

The couple’s insurance provider won’t help and the pair, who are based in the NSW town of Yamba, fear they’ll run out of money without government assistance.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told the Nine Network on Thursday that the situation was difficult but officials were doing everything they could.

“Flights are being disrupted, border restrictions are being imposed and that makes movement much more difficult, so … we are engaging as much as we possibly can,” she said.

“As a government, our absolute priority is the health and the safety of Australians.”

But the couple’s daughter says her parents feel abandoned. They had to initiate contact with the embassy, communication has been poor and there doesn’t appear to be a plan.

“It would be nice to know that there’s something going on and that people are aware they’re even there,” the daughter said.

“Is it going to be months? Is it going to be days?

“They’re happy and they’re healthy but for how much longer?”