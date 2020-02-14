Stranded cruise ship to dock in Cambodia

The operators of a cruise ship that was barred from docking by four governments over fears of a case of coronavirus say it will finally disembark passengers in Cambodia.

Thailand refused on Tuesday to allow the MS Westerdam to dock at a Thai port after it had already been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan.

The ship was unwelcome despite assurances from operator Holland America Line that no cases of the viral disease known as Covid-19 have been confirmed among the more than 2200 passengers and crew on board.

US ambassador to Cambodia W Patrick Murphy confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday night that Cambodia had authorised the ship to dock in the port of Sihanoukville.

He said he had dispatched an embassy team to work with the ship’s representatives and Cambodian officials to help US citizens disembark and transfer to their onward destinations.

“We have also co-ordinated with foreign embassies of other nationalities,” he wrote.

A statement on Holland America Line’s website said the Westerdam would arrive in Sihanoukville Thursday morning.

It said the cruise will end there and passengers will disembark over several days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh to catch flights home.

“All approvals have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support,” it said.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month and its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong.