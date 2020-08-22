Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
An Australian study has recruited healthcare workers to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Vic trial of malaria drug as COVID shield

By Callum Godde

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 16:40:00

An Australian-first trial aims to “once and for all” settle the science surrounding an antimalarial drug touted by US President Donald Trump as protection from COVID-19.

The “COVID shield” study, led by Melbourne’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, has recruited more than 100 healthcare workers to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

Study co-lead Marc Pellegrini said half of study participants would be given the drug and the rest a placebo tablet over a four-month span to determine its effectiveness in clinical settings.

Mr Trump spruiked hydroxychloroquine as a potential “game-changer” in March and later confirmed he had been taking the drug for “a couple (of) weeks”.

His comments set off fierce discussion over its safety and ability to guard against coronavirus, and Professor Pellegrini wants to put the debate to rest.

“Because of a lot of the politicisation of this particular drug, it’s nice for us to once and for all discover if this relatively cheap drug – which is pretty safe – is going to play any role in this particular pandemic,” he told AAP on Friday.

“We’ll either have discovered it is an effective drug to manage the pandemic, or alternatively that we should definitely dispense with it.”

Prof Pellegrini said it was clear the Melbourne outbreak had compromised healthcare workers, with 2607 total infections across the Victorian sector as of Friday.

He launched the double-blind trial in late May and is signing up another 600 or so frontline and allied health professionals who have expressed interest to ensure adequate quantitative data.

“We have had quite a lot of people wanting to participate,” said Prof Pellegrini, joint head of the institute’s infectious diseases and immune defence unit.

“I’d say that’s for altruistic reasons. It’s not that they want to help themselves, rather they truly want to see if this drug is effective or not.”

It is open to any healthcare worker in Australia at risk of contracting coronavirus after undergoing screening at one of 10 participating facilities across Melbourne and Sydney.

One of those sites, St Vincent’s in Melbourne’s inner north, says COVID-19 has stretched it to the limit and is offering free flights and accommodation to recruit doctors and nurses from interstate and New Zealand.

Premier Daniel Andrews denied the online advert was a distress call and showed the health system was under-resourced.

“What I would say is that there’s significant pressure,” he told reporters on Friday.

Staff pressures could not be avoided as “large numbers” of health workers had to be furloughed following outbreaks, he said.

But state opposition leader Mark O’Brien is adamant more resources are needed in hospitals to protect healthcare workers.

“We’re six months into this pandemic and Daniel Andrews and his government still seem to be playing catch up,” he said.

The St Vincent’s jobs are for a minimum of six weeks, with the Fitzroy hospital throwing in a $2000 travel voucher for short-term staff to explore Victoria after the lockdown is lifted.

Any hotel and quarantine costs on return to the worker’s home state or territory will also be paid for, along with salary lost while isolating.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Fainu faces long wait on NRL sidelines

Manly hooker Manase Fainu won't be able to return to the NRL field for at least another 11 months after his trial date for an alleged stabbing was set for July.

news

politics

Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.