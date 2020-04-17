Strict measures for at least another month

Australians have have been told it will be at least four weeks before the easing of strict restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Before any measures are scaled back, federal and state leaders want crucial benchmarks met to ensure the nation could handle a spike in cases.

This includes a broader testing regime, better contact tracing through a mobile phone app and a greater capacity to respond to local outbreaks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said some parts of the economy could be restarted in mid-May if those goals are met.

But he expects social distancing measures to remain in place until a vaccine is available.

“If you ease off too quickly too early, then you end up making the situation even worse, and I don’t just mean in the health terms,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“If you move too early and the health response gets out of control, then the economic consequences will be even worse.”

There are more than 6500 cases of coronavirus in Australia, including more than 3700 people who have recovered.

The death toll has reached 63.

National cabinet will meet again next Tuesday, where an easing of elective surgery measures will be discussed.

Leaders remain divided over whether students should return to school, with Mr Morrison saying education is a matter for the states.

He maintains there is no health risk for students and that teachers are more likely to contract the disease in the staffroom than in the classroom.

National cabinet has decided on a set of principles for schools, including protections for teachers and a commitment to education.

“The best place for a child to get an education is in a classroom in front of a professional teacher,” the prime minister told 2GB radio on Friday.

“That is the gold standard we need to move back towards – it’ll take more time to get there for some (states) than others.”

Unemployment figures released on Thursday showed the jobless rate inched up by 0.1 of a percentage point in March, putting the figure at 5.2 per cent.

But the data was taken before the full extent of coronavirus measures were in place, with Treasury expecting the figure to hit 10 per cent in June.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison says the World Health Organisation has made mistakes during its handling of coronavirus,

But although Australia is reviewing its engagement with the United Nations body, funding won’t be pulled.