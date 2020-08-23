Discover Australian Associated Press

Health

Strict virus protocols for Tour de France

By AAP

August 23, 2020

Two positive coronavirus cases within a week for a Tour de France team will result in the outfit being kicked out of the event, which starts on August 29.

“If a team has two positive cases or (members) with strong symptoms within a seven-day period, they will be out of the race,” race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation confirmed on Friday.

Earlier, sports directors who will be on the event running until September 20 verified a report detailing the edict by cycling website Velonews.

“The measure was announced to us at the Criterium du Dauphine,” one told Reuters news agency.

The Criterium du Dauphine is also organised by ASO, who used the week-long race earlier this month as a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France.

Riders and team staff will be in a bubble from the day they arrive in Nice ahead of the Grand Depart on Saturday.

They will be tested for the coronavirus twice before the race starts and a mobile testing lab will be at their disposal.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme said on Thursday that a rider testing positive for the coronavirus would be required to isolate along with his room mate but that it would not lead to the race being abandoned.

France has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, although the number of hospitalised people has remained stable.

On Friday, AG2r-la Mondiale said American rider Larry Warbasse had tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the French team to pull the three riders who were in contact with him from the Tour du Limousin.

None were scheduled to ride the Tour de France.

