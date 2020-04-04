Queensland months away from infection peak

Queensland remains weeks behind other states on the coronavirus curve and infections might not peak until September, the premier warns.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queenslanders have six months of necessary pain ahead of them if the state wants to avoid mass deaths.

Four Queenslanders have died so far.

The state’s infection tally hit 873 on Friday, a jump of 39 cases. Eight people are in intensive care.

The premier says the timing of Queensland’s peak will depend largely on infection suppression efforts, including social isolation and a hard shutdown of the state’s borders.

If those efforts achieve what they’re meant to, it means Queenslanders will endure an extended encounter with the virus.

“We have to keep flattening that (infection) curve. But if we’re flattening the curve, it means we’re going to go through it longer so our hospitals can cope,” Ms Palaszczuk told ABC radio on Friday.

“I’m sorry it’s going to take six months.

“We haven’t even started to climb the curve. We are about two or three weeks behind NSW and the peak could be in July, August, September.”

While the rate of infection slows nationally, major increases in Queensland will happen in the future, according to the state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

She said the state was doing a good job but eventually the outbreak would get worse.

“We’re really containing it in Queensland at this stage and that’s our aim to contain it for as long as we possibly can,” she said on Friday.

“But eventually we won’t be able to contain it and then we’ll start to see that increase.”

Dr Young said there was “very, very limited local transmission” of coronavirus in Queensland and the situation was nothing like the community transmission that was going on in NSW and Victoria.

“We’re such a dispersed state … in this case it’s very very much an advantage,” she told reporters.

“(It) means that we won’t see the peak of the impact of this virus across the whole state at the same time. We’ll be able to provide support within the state, wherever it’s needed.”

Social isolation should help limit the scale of the winter flu season but authorities are urging people get their shots now.

Health Minister Steven Miles expressed disgust at reports of Queensland Health workers being “vilified, threatened and treated abhorrently” when out in public in their uniforms.

“They are heroes. They are are people who go to work every day to take care of us. So thank them, don’t yell at them,” he said.

The vast majority of Queensland’s cases are linked to overseas travel and the premier has warned cases will keep climbing as residents return from high-risk countries.

At least 75 people have been turned back at the Queensland-NSW border since new restrictions came into effect overnight.

People who fly in without authorisation won’t be allowed to leave the airport and will be sent back to their point of origin as soon as possible.