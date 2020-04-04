Queensland months away from infection peak

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Only Queensland residents or those with exemption can enter the state from midnight on Friday. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland months away from infection peak

By Tracey Ferrier

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 17:46:36

Queensland remains weeks behind other states on the coronavirus curve and infections might not peak until September, the premier warns.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queenslanders have six months of necessary pain ahead of them if the state wants to avoid mass deaths. 

Four Queenslanders have died so far.

The state’s infection tally hit 873 on Friday, a jump of 39 cases. Eight people are in intensive care.

The premier says the timing of Queensland’s peak will depend largely on infection suppression efforts, including social isolation and a hard shutdown of the state’s borders.

If those efforts achieve what they’re meant to, it means Queenslanders will endure an extended encounter with the virus.

“We have to keep flattening that (infection) curve. But if we’re flattening the curve, it means we’re going to go through it longer so our hospitals can cope,” Ms Palaszczuk told ABC radio on Friday.

“I’m sorry it’s going to take six months.

“We haven’t even started to climb the curve. We are about two or three weeks behind NSW and the peak could be in July, August, September.”

While the rate of infection slows nationally, major increases in Queensland will happen in the future, according to the state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

She said the state was doing a good job but eventually the outbreak would get worse.

“We’re really containing it in Queensland at this stage and that’s our aim to contain it for as long as we possibly can,” she said on Friday. 

“But eventually we won’t be able to contain it and then we’ll start to see that increase.”

Dr Young said there was “very, very limited local transmission” of coronavirus in Queensland and the situation was nothing like the community transmission that was going on in NSW and Victoria.

“We’re such a dispersed state … in this case it’s very very much an advantage,” she told reporters.

“(It) means that we won’t see the peak of the impact of this virus across the whole state at the same time. We’ll be able to provide support within the state, wherever it’s needed.”

Social isolation should help limit the scale of the winter flu season but authorities are urging people get their shots now.

Health Minister Steven Miles expressed disgust at reports of Queensland Health workers being “vilified, threatened and treated abhorrently” when out in public in their uniforms.

“They are heroes. They are are people who go to work every day to take care of us. So thank them, don’t yell at them,” he said.

The vast majority of Queensland’s cases are linked to overseas travel and the premier has warned cases will keep climbing as residents return from high-risk countries.

At least 75 people have been turned back at the Queensland-NSW border since new restrictions came into effect overnight.

People who fly in without authorisation won’t be allowed to leave the airport and will be sent back to their point of origin as soon as possible.

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.