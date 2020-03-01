Stringent anti-virus measures in Nkorea

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Kim Jong Un says there are no exceptions to strict measures to keep coronavirus out of North Korea. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Stringent anti-virus measures in Nkorea

By Hyonhee Shin

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 15:16:45

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public to oversee oversee military drills amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but state media said a month-long quarantine period had been imposed for people showing symptoms and “high-intensity” measures were taken including reinforcing checks in border regions and at airports and sea ports.

In a separate dispatch, KCNA said Kim has also convened a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful politburo where a stricter enforcement of “top-class anti-epidemic steps” was discussed to prevent the spread of the virus.

“In case the infectious disease spreading beyond control finds its way into our country, it will entail serious consequences,” Kim was quoted as telling the meeting. “No special cases must be allowed within the state anti-epidemic system.”

He instructed the officials to “seal off all the channels and space through which the infectious disease may find its way, and strengthen check-up, test and quarantine,” KCNA added.

A plan is under way to evacuate some 60 foreign diplomats from North Korea, including from Germany, French and Switzerland, CNN reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source inside the country. The report also said other countries with diplomatic missions were seeking to scale down their operations.

Meanwhile South Korea has reported 594 new cases of coronavirus, a big rise bringing the total to 2,931, the Korea Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Of the 594 new cases, 476 occurred in Daegu, 300 kilometres south-east of Seoul, and 60 were reported in neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, news agency Yonhap reported.

Many of the country’s cases have been linked to the Shincheonji church in Daegu. Experts expect the number of confirmed cases to rise further, as authorities test some 210,000 members of the church, Yonhap said.

Sixteen people have died in South Korea from Covid-19.

Latest sport

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday's sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand with a hip injury.

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

cricket

Aussies hammered in Proteas ODI opener

A depleted South Africa have proved too good for Australia, cruising to a 74-run victory in the one-day international series opener in Paarl.

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

soccer

Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

Andrew Nabbout's late brilliance has delivered Melbourne Victory a 2-1 comeback win over Adelaide United, keeping their faint A-League finals hopes alive.

news

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

sport

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday's sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand with a hip injury.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US and Taliban sign peace deal

An accord between Washington and the hardline Islamist group signed on Saturday is aimed at ending the Afghan war and the withdrawal of US and coalition troops.