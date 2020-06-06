Discover Australian Associated Press

Police have promised a strong presence at an unauthorised Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Sydney rally organiser lodges appeal: MP

By Luke Costin

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 12:20:01

The organiser of the Sydney ‘Stop All Black Deaths in Custody’ rally is lodging an urgent appeal after the Supreme Court refused to authorise it.

“The organisers have received strong advice from lawyers across the legal community that the decision has significant flaws that amount to jurisdictional error,” Greens MP David Shoebridge said on Saturday.

“Taking the legal jargon away the case will be that the judge got it wrong. That rally is in fact authorised and was agreed to by police.”

Mr Shoebridge gave evidence in court on Friday evening in support of the rally.

Organiser Raul Bassi said he expected to have 5000 people gather at 3pm on Saturday and was planning to have marshals monitor social distancing and hand out face masks and hand sanitiser.

But after a four-hour hearing, Supreme Court Justice Desmond Fagan refused to approve the public assembly, citing the current coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings.

Many protesters have publicly pledged to attend regardless.

Being an unauthorised public assembly, police will be able to fine or arrest them for blocking roads and for breaching COVID-19 public health orders.

“Police hold serious concerns about thousands of people gathering together in close proximity in the current health environment, as our priority is always community safety,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a statement late on Friday.

“Police will have a strong presence (on Saturday) to ensure the law is obeyed.

“If people choose to disobey the Supreme Court ruling and attend the planned protest regardless, they need to be aware they are doing so unlawfully and police will respond accordingly.”

Leetona Dungay, whose son David died in Long Bay jail after shouting “I can’t breathe” while being restrained, said she’d march with or without court approval.

“I’m marching for my son and nothing is stopping me,” she said before the court’s decision.

“If we don’t march tomorrow that means they’ll keep killing people.”

Police initiated the court action on Friday afternoon to stop the protest, but it became apparent during the four-hour Supreme Court hearing that the rally had never been deemed an authorised public assembly.

Justice Fagan then refused an application to approve it.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant gave evidence a protest of 10,000 could “increase the risk of community-acquired infections and the seeding of clusters”.

Organisers urged anyone still wishing to attend “as an individual” to obey social distancing and wear face masks to ensure safety.

“We have excess masks and sanitiser which will be distributed to the public near Town Hall, unrelated to any gathering,” the USYD Autonomous Collective Against Racism said on Facebook.

