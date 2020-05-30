Student with COVID shuts Melbourne school

A school in Melbourne’s northwest has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, a week after a teacher was also confirmed to be infected.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said Keilor Downs Secondary College will be closed for cleaning after a student tested positive to COVID-19.

“The student was probably infectious on-site on the 26th of this month and was notified yesterday,” he told reporters on Friday.

The student is associated with a family cluster announced on Thursday.

Professor Sutton said there is no evidence of a link between the student and the staff member who tested positive last Friday, as the teacher had no exposure to the school site.

However, a St Albans Secondary College student and six students at Taylors Lakes Secondary College have been identified as close contacts of the infected student, who attended a VET class while infected.

Those students, as well as any other known contacts, will enter a 14-day quarantine but their schools have not closed.

Professor Sutton said a mobile testing site will be established in Keilor Downs.

“This student has acquired it from a broader family group, but how that family group acquired it is under investigation,” he said.

“It might indicate that there are some low levels of transmission in or around Keilor Downs.”

There were seven new COVID-19 cases recorded in Victoria on Friday.

Three cases were discovered through routine testing, two were people in hotel quarantine after returning from overseas and two are still under investigation.

It brings the state’s total number of cases to 1634 after a case was removed from the tally because of a data issue. About 70 cases remain active.

Premier Daniel Andrews said despite signs the spread of the virus was slowing in the state, it was important people who have been working from home keep working from home.

“If everyone tries to get back to office blocks and end their working from home arrangements we’ll simply have too many people in close contact that will spread the virus,” he said.

“That will cause enormous challenges and could potentially lead to a second wave. That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

From Monday, the obligation for employers to keep their staff working from home will now be included in the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

It means businesses could be fined for not enabling staff to continue working from home.

“I don’t think we’ll get to that,” Mr Andrews said.

Almost 6000 Victorians have been fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions, triple the rate of any other state.

But as restrictions ease, only one person has been fined by Victoria Poice this week.

More than 2500 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services have been carried out by police since Sunday.