Students to return to class in Tasmania

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Students in Tasmania will start returning to school from May 25. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Students to return to class in Tasmania

By AAP

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 15:14:19

Senior students in Tasmania will sit modified end-of-year exams due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a staggered return, Years 11 and 12 plus kindergarten to Year 6 are set to return to classrooms from Monday as the state eases restrictions.

Tasmania has recorded one virus case in about a fortnight and just 12 of 226 recorded cases remain active as of Friday afternoon.

Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the original decision to encourage online learning was to reduce the movement of people across the state.

Attendance dropped to seven per cent at the end of term one and is now around 30 per cent. 

“We’re encouraging our students to come back to school. I would like to see full attendance,” Mr Rockliff said.

“Schools are safe; schools are the best place to learn and socialise.

“(However) there are some vulnerable students with health conditions that don’t have to come back. They’ll be supported to continue their learning at home.” 

Remaining grades will resume on June 9, while end-of-year exams will be held from November 9-19 and results emailed on December 18.

“Some exams will be modified to reflect the disruption and learning time,” Mr Rockliff said. 

“We don’t want any unnecessary stress on our students.” 

Schools in the northwest, where a virus outbreak forced the closure of Burnie’s two hospitals last month, opened a week late for the beginning of term two when the region effectively was in lockdown.

Principal of Hellyer College in Burnie, Judy Fahey, said the school would work to implement social distancing, as those all around the state will.

She said the college was working to reshape exams and learning requirements. 

“There’s a realisation that there has been a loss of face-to-face learning and there needs to be considerations,” she said.

“Certainly our start to term two was markedly different with staff and students working from home.”

Students in several other states also will return to classes from Monday.

