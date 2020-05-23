Students to return to class in Tasmania

Senior students in Tasmania will sit modified end-of-year exams due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a staggered return, Years 11 and 12 plus kindergarten to Year 6 are set to return to classrooms from Monday as the state eases restrictions.

Tasmania has recorded one virus case in about a fortnight and just 12 of 226 recorded cases remain active as of Friday afternoon.

Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the original decision to encourage online learning was to reduce the movement of people across the state.

Attendance dropped to seven per cent at the end of term one and is now around 30 per cent.

“We’re encouraging our students to come back to school. I would like to see full attendance,” Mr Rockliff said.

“Schools are safe; schools are the best place to learn and socialise.

“(However) there are some vulnerable students with health conditions that don’t have to come back. They’ll be supported to continue their learning at home.”

Remaining grades will resume on June 9, while end-of-year exams will be held from November 9-19 and results emailed on December 18.

“Some exams will be modified to reflect the disruption and learning time,” Mr Rockliff said.

“We don’t want any unnecessary stress on our students.”

Schools in the northwest, where a virus outbreak forced the closure of Burnie’s two hospitals last month, opened a week late for the beginning of term two when the region effectively was in lockdown.

Principal of Hellyer College in Burnie, Judy Fahey, said the school would work to implement social distancing, as those all around the state will.

She said the college was working to reshape exams and learning requirements.

“There’s a realisation that there has been a loss of face-to-face learning and there needs to be considerations,” she said.

“Certainly our start to term two was markedly different with staff and students working from home.”

Students in several other states also will return to classes from Monday.