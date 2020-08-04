Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A study has found that people can transmit the coronavirus to pets. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Study finds people can give virus to pets

By AAP

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 20:11:35

A study by Italian scientists has found that people can transmit the coronavirus to cats and dogs.

The study tested 540 dogs and 277 cats living in households in northern Italy, particularly in Lombardy, where someone was infected with the virus or in areas where there were many cases.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, found coronavirus antibodies in 3.4 per cent of dogs and 3.9 per cent of cats, indicating they were infected with the virus.

Swab tests for active virus infections were negative in all animals, as the virus shedding period ended after two weeks. The tests were conducted between March and May of this year.

Thomas Mettenleiter, leader of the German Federal Research Institute for Animal Health (FLI), says the results show that the virus spreads between humans and animals.

“This confirms what we already know,” Mettenleiter said, adding that the large scale of the study was unprecedented as it was difficult to get samples.

Most animals in the study came from households affected by the coronavirus, indicating that infection is generally transmitted from humans to animals, Mettenleiter said.

He added this confirmed the FLI’s assumption that cats and dogs don’t play a significant role in the spread of Covid-19, and that healthy people need not limit their contact with their pets.

People who are infected with the virus, however, should limit their contact with their pets, although there are no indications so far that animals can die of the coronavirus, according to Mettenleiter.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

Australian rules football

North's Hobart AFL game shifted to Qld

North Melbourne will host Brisbane at Metricon Stadium instead of in Hobart due to Tasmania keeping its borders closed until at least the end of August.

rugby league

Dragons drop Norman to arrest NRL slump

St George Illawarra have dropped half Corey Norman for Thursday night's NRL match against Sydney Roosters.

cricket

CA delays T20 series, UK tour looms large

Australia won't face West Indies in a Twenty20 series later this year but a limited-overs tour of England next month is close to being ticked off.

rugby league

Bulldogs players want SBW back at Belmore

Canterbury fans have long memories but Bulldogs players say Sonny Bill Williams would be welcomed back at Belmore if the NRL battlers could sign the superstar.

news

disease

Qld bans diplomat quarantine exemptions

Queensland's premier has asked police to investigate a letter used by a man to claim a diplomatic exemption from mandatory hotel quarantine.

sport

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

world

terrorism

Mosques terrorist costing NZ millions

New Zealand deputy prime minister Winston Peters has contradicted PM Jacinda Ardern, calling on Australia to house the Christchurch mosque terrorist.