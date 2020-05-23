Discover Australian Associated Press

UK officials say certificates may be given to people who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Study suggests 17% of Londoners had virus

By AAP

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 04:05:29

About one in six people in London and one in 20 elsewhere in England have already contracted the coronavirus, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says, citing a recent study.

Data gathered from an antibody surveillance study led by the Office for National Statistics suggests 17 per cent of people in London and about 5.0 per cent in England have tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, Hancock said on Thursday.

Hancock made the announcement as the government worked out a deal with pharmaceutical firms for delivery of 10 million antibody tests.

There was no evidence of increased infection from the coronavirus among front-line National Health Service and care staff, according to the ONS.

Hancock said certificates are being considered for people who test positive for coronavirus antibodies.

“It’s not just about the clinical advances that these tests can bring. It’s that knowing that you have these antibodies will help us to understand more in the future if you are at lower risk of catching coronavirus, of dying from coronavirus and of transmitting coronavirus.”

He also announced a trial of a rapid 20-minute test to tell people if they currently have COVID-19. There has been criticism that people have been waiting days or weeks for test results.

England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, told the briefing the total number of deaths from all causes was now down to the rate in an average winter.

“So, we are essentially having a winter in health terms, in terms of mortality, but in late spring and early summer.”

He also said care home deaths have peaked.

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 338 to 36,042, the health ministry said on Thursday.

