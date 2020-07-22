Study suggests Oxford virus vaccine ‘safe’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UK scientists say their experimental vaccine has been shown to prompt a protective immune response. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Study suggests Oxford virus vaccine ‘safe’

By Bill Smith

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 03:11:56

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Britain’s University of Oxford with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca appears to be safe and to produce immunity, researchers say.

An ongoing trial involving 1077 healthy adults found that the vaccine “induced strong antibody and T cell immune responses” up to day 56, the researchers wrote in The Lancet medical journal.

They said the immune responses “may be even greater after a second dose,” according to a trial with a sub-group of 10 participants.

The British government has already ordered 100 million doses of the potential vaccine, which is among dozens of vaccine candidates worldwide.

“The early stage trial finds that the vaccine is safe, causes few side effects, and induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system,” the Oxford researchers said.

They said the vaccine produces a cellular immune response, or T cell response, within 14 days of vaccination and an antibody response within 28 days.

The vaccine uses a genetically modified common cold virus that infects chimpanzees, weakened so that it can’t cause disease in humans, said Oxford’s Andrew Pollard, the lead author of the study.

“The immune system has two ways of finding and attacking pathogens – antibody and T cell responses,” Pollard said.

“This vaccine is intended to induce both, so it can attack the virus when it’s circulating in the body, as well as attacking infected cells.”

“We hope this means the immune system will remember the virus, so that our vaccine will protect people for an extended period,” he said.

Pollard cautioned that his team needs “more research before we can confirm the vaccine effectively protects against Sars-CoV-2 infection, and for how long any protection lasts”.

Sars-CoV-2 is the scientific name for the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

Latest sport

virus diseases

ATP restart delayed as Citi Open cancelled

The resumption of the men's ATP Tour has been further delayed after the Citi Open, won last year by Australia's Nick Kyrgios, was cancelled.

Australian rules football

AFL set for 33 games in 20 days

The AFL has released the fixture for rounds nine through 12, with 33 games to be played across 20 consecutive days.

soccer

Victory's Kruse to miss rest of A-L season

Melbourne Victory will take on the rest of their A-League season without Robbie Kruse, after the winger injured his left knee.

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

news

politics

Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fall

Australia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.

sport

virus diseases

ATP restart delayed as Citi Open cancelled

The resumption of the men's ATP Tour has been further delayed after the Citi Open, won last year by Australia's Nick Kyrgios, was cancelled.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.