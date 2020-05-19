Study warns logging makes bushfires worse

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A second study has linked logging and bushfire severity, with regrowth burning more fiercely. Image by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Study warns logging makes bushfires worse

By Matt Coughlan

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 15:21:38

Logging has been linked to hotter and more intense bushfires, with older forests faring better in the intense blazes that have ravaged parts of Australia.

A new University of Tasmania paper published in the journal Fire mapped fire intensity in the Huon Valley from early 2019.

There were more severe fires in plantation forests and logging regrowth while blazes in old-growth areas were far less intense.

Fires in mature forests were also less severe than in logged areas.

The study found allowing eucalypt forests to mature further than the normal cycles of 40 to 90 years could help reduce fire hazards. 

Old-growth wet-eucalypt forests, which are the most commonly logged forest in Tasmania, are more resilient to fire than younger growth.

Older forests contain shady, wet layers below the canopy with non-flammable rainforest plants that help slow down fires.

Younger forests have a higher density of eucalypts and drier lower layers, making them more flammable.

One of the paper’s co-authors Jennifer Sanger said regrowth from logging and plantations often formed the divide between untouched forests and communities.

“There have been calls from the forestry industry after the recent bushfires to use logging as a way to reduce the fire risk,” Dr Sanger said.

“This is extremely misleading as our research has shown that logging can make forests more fire prone.”

She said the impact of logging needed to be considered in planning for fire safety.

It’s the second peer-reviewed study to link logging and bushfire severity this month, with a comment piece in journal Nature Ecology and Evolution also making the connection.

Five senior Australian scientists warned logging native forest was likely to have exacerbated Australia’s bushfire crisis, which ravaged large swathes of NSW and Victoria over the summer.

David Lindenmayer, Robert Kooyman, Chris Taylor, Michelle Ward and James Watson wrote logging regimes had made many Australian forests more dangerous, contributing to increased severity and flammability.

“Policymakers must additionally recognise that land management such as logging operations also has profound effects on fire severity, fire frequency and other key aspects of fire regimes,” they wrote.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Worsfold urges dating maturity in AFL hubs

AFL players have been encouraged to show "maturity" when it comes to their personal lives, given the tight restrictions around the season restart.

soccer

Frustration grows among A-League players

Adelaide United's football director Bruce Djite says there's growing frustration among players about the lack of clarity surrounding their suspended season.

soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

rugby league

Bulldogs expect Foran back for NRL return

Canterbury playmaker Kieran Foran is firming in his chances to return for the Bulldogs when the NRL resumes, as he gets back into full training.

Australian rules football

Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

Essendon coach John Worsfold says the Bombers are working to get Joe Daniher back playing AFL football this year but can't put a date on his return.

news

virus diseases

Coronavirus closes four Vic nursing homes

Four aged care homes in Melbourne are in lockdown after a resident at three facilities tested positive for the coronavirus, with results pending on a fourth.

sport

Australian rules football

Worsfold urges dating maturity in AFL hubs

AFL players have been encouraged to show "maturity" when it comes to their personal lives, given the tight restrictions around the season restart.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.