Stuff takes ‘brave leap’, buying out Nine

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher has bought out Nine Entertainment's holding in the NZ media company. Image by AP PHOTO

news media

Stuff takes ‘brave leap’, buying out Nine

By Ben McKay

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 14:13:45

Nine Entertainment has agreed to a management buyout of New Zealand media giant, Stuff Limited, by its current chief executive Sinead Boucher.

Nine will sell Stuff for $NZ1 by May 31, retaining ownership of the Petone print plant site in Wellington, to be leased back to Stuff.

Ms Boucher plans an ownership revolution at the media conglomerate, allowing staff to buy a stake in their employer.

She trumpeted the sale in an all-staff email on Monday morning which brings “the business back to local ownership and giving us the chance to take control of our own future”.

The sale ends a years-long ‘will-they, won’t-they’ merger saga between Stuff and NZME, New Zealand’s other major print player.

NZME attempted to buy Stuff for the same amount earlier this month, even taking Stuff to the High Court in an unsuccessful bid to continue negotiations.

After the breakdown of those talks, Ms Boucher said she began negotiations to buy the company herself.

“From there the process has moved very quickly,” she wrote.

“My plan is to develop an ownership model which will give staff a shareholding stake in the business.”

Stuff is New Zealand’s biggest employer of journalists, publishes Wellington and Christchurch’s daily newspapers and owns a string of other media outlets.

Nine will also receive 25 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of Stuff Fibre sale, plus up to a further 75 per cent over 36 months if Stuff is able to raise funding.

Nine expects to take a charge of $A40 million to $A45 million related to the sale in its full-year accounts.

After the acrimonious talks with NZME, Ms Boucher said the decision to take on ownership was not easy.

“Like other New Zealand businesses we have been badly affected by Covid-19, and we still have a tough job in front of us to build the business back up to a position of strength,” she said.

“Earlier this year, when planning some of those initiatives for the business, we asked Maori Affairs reporter Carmen Parahi to help us think of an appropriate phrase to sum up what we wanted to achieve.

“She came up with ‘Kia tupeke te toa’, which means ‘Let the brave leap’. Those words really struck me, and have often come to mind over these past weeks as I considered what to do.

“Now, I am looking forward to us all taking a brave leap, and forging an exciting future for ourselves and our business.”

In other Kiwi media news on Monday, Mediaworks announced 130 job losses, mainly in radio and sales divisions, which chief executive Michael Anderson attributed to COVID-19.

“This is a very sad time for MediaWorks. Our focus is on our people right now,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL blockbusters locked in for restart

A series of high-profile matches have been scheduled in prime time slots for the opening four weeks of the rebooted 2020 AFL season.

rugby union

Reds skipper won't dwell on rebel trio

Queensland Reds skipper Liam Wright will focus on teammates committed to the team's cause after the exits of Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas.

basketball

Bogut's basketball future up in the air

Andrew Bogut is weighing up his basketball future after electing not to sign a new NBL deal with the Sydney Kings.

rugby league

NSW and Qld to work with NRL on crowds

Crowds for NRL matches is not yet on the NSW government's list of considerations but it says it would be willing to work with the league on a proposal.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

Geelong midfielder arrived at club headquarters for training on Monday after recovering from a mysterious stab wound that required surgery.

news

inquiry

Bushfire conditions to worsen in future

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the recovery from Australia's devastating bushfires and interrupted planning for future fire seasons.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL blockbusters locked in for restart

A series of high-profile matches have been scheduled in prime time slots for the opening four weeks of the rebooted 2020 AFL season.

world

epidemic and plague

US holiday draws crowds, triggers warnings

Thousands have hit US beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, alarming health authorities, while Europe looks set for a mishmash of COVID-19 travel restrictions.