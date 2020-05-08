Discover Australian Associated Press

A survey shows the coronavirus is making Australians more nervous and some are struggling mentally. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Suicide rate could soar during coronavirus

By Finbar O'Mallon

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 14:31:02

Australia’s suicide rate could rise by up to 50 per cent as the mental health impacts of the economic fallout from the coronavirus take hold.

Brain and Mind Centre preliminary modelling predicts at least a 25 per cent rise in suicides, with 30 per cent of those being Australians aged 15 to 25.

“The impacts of unemployment will be greatest among the young,” centre co-director Ian Hickie said.

Professor Hickie said Australia could be facing between an extra 750 to 1500 suicides per year on top of the more than 3000 annually.

Australia’s peak medical body has called for more money for the mental health sector off the back of the modelling.

The Australian Medical Association also wants a mental health deputy chief medical officer to join the chief medical officer’s entourage of experts.

“We must act quickly to increase key capabilities before the surge in demand for mental health services becomes evident,” AMA president Tony Bartone said on Thursday.

A separate study has found two out of five Australians believe it’s likely they will be infected with COVID-19 over the next six months.

The Australian National University’s Centre for Social Research and Methods collected data from 3155 Australians in January and February and again in April.

Two-thirds of Australians reported they felt anxious or worried for the safety of themselves, their family members or friends from the coronavirus.

Significantly, 19.7 per cent agreed there had been too much unnecessary worry about the outbreak.

Australia’s small business ombudsman has released an online webinar on mental health to help traders grapple with the predicted rise in suicides and distress.

It features Beyond Blue ambassador Garry Mills, who details his own experiences with depression and provides advice on how to cope.

“His unique story is proof that depression doesn’t discriminate,” Ombudsman Kate Carnell said.

ANU researchers Nicholas Biddle and Matthew Gray say their findings paint a picture of “hardship and distress, but also resilience”.

Professor Biddle said Australians had a greater sense of “social trust” as their fellow citizens observed social distancing and other measures to slow the spread.

“The extent to which Australians think most people can be trusted, that people are fair and that people are helpful all increased between February and April 2020,” he said.

Confidence in the federal government increased from 27.3 per cent in January to 56.6 per cent in April.

However, life satisfaction fell sharply between January and April, and psychological distress rose, particularly among those who lost their jobs.

The report concluded that the “wellbeing cost” appeared to hit the young harder than others.

“Our findings certainly suggest that the relatively young have made very large sacrifices to support the health and wellbeing of the relatively old.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

