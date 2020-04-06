‘Sulking’ Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mark Viduka (l) believes a 'sulking' Lucas Neill (r) disrupted the Socceroos' 2007 Asian Cup camp. Image by AP PHOTO

soccer

‘Sulking’ Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

By Anna Harrington

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 09:01:19

Socceroos great Mark Viduka felt a “sulking” Lucas Neill tried to undermine him throughout Australia’s disastrous 2007 Asian Cup campaign.

Viduka captained the Socceroos in their first Asian Cup, which they entered with high expectations after the 2006 World Cup but exited meekly in the quarter-finals.

Viduka, who rarely speaks in the media, quit international football after the tournament and highlighted Neill’s “sulking” over missing out on the captaincy under Graham Arnold as a factor that disrupted Socceroos camp.

“I think Lucas Neill at that stage came to that Asian Cup not in a good state of mind because of the fact that Graham Arnold had offered him the captaincy because he wasn’t sure whether I was going to come to the Asian Cup or not,” Viduka told ESPN.

“Then once I was at the Asian Cup, either (Arnold) wasn’t brave enough to tell me that I wasn’t captain anymore or whatever, and I felt that Lucas Neill was sulking that whole Asian Cup – through the pre-season, through the preparations for it and through the Asian Cup, and it affected other players.

“I felt Lucas tried to undermine me. I think his priority was to be captain – more because of his other activities off the pitch rather actually than on the pitch stuff. That’s my opinion.”

Viduka said some of his younger teammates’ approach to national team football had left him disillusioned.

“I think some people came to that Asian Cup thinking more about themselves than they did about the national team,” Viduka said.

“Why? Because people who value themselves very highly and think more about their television rights and deals and all that than actually playing for their country. That was the main reason I stopped playing for the national team.

“My problem was that my generation of players that I grew up with were a different breed to the newer generation, and to be the honest, I wasn’t a big fan of the newer generation of players.

“A lot of them were more interested in how many deals they were having on the side, through sponsorship and getting their heads on the television and things like that, than actually playing for the national team.”

Viduka said he didn’t have any issues with Arnold, who has since worked his way back to the Socceroos head coach position.

“Hopefully he’s learnt a lot from the days of when he coached the national team at the Asian Cup – especially man management,” he said.

When looking at Australian football, Viduka said he believed there was “a big gap in terms of player development” compared to his time in the game, especially since the formation of the A-League.

He also lamented the closure of the FFA Centre of Excellence at the AIS in 2017.

“There’s something missing with the player development,” he said.

“I think that when they did the A-League, they concentrated more on getting the league set up but this junior system that actually developed players, I don’t think they paid enough attention to.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

rugby league

Graham ready to sacrifice for NRL start

Wayne Pearce warns players will have to make sacrifices for the 2020 NRL season to resume as he tries to find a way forward for the league.

Australian rules football

Bombers' Hurley helps out AFL fan in need

Veteran Essendon AFL defender Michael Hurley has put his hand in his own pocket to help out a Bombers fan who had been struggling to pay her membership.

news

virus diseases

JobKeeper help for charities, not casuals

Charities can more easily access the federal government's coronavirus wage subsidy program, while the rules haven't been extended for casual workers.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.