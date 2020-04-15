Discover Australian Associated Press

A disease expert says Australia must continue travel and social restrictions to beat COVID-19. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Summer may have curbed coronavirus: expert

By Finbar O'Mallon

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 11:40:56

One of Australia’s leading infectious disease experts believes coronavirus travel and social restrictions should remain in place throughout winter to prevent a fresh outbreak.

And other measures may need to continue for up to two years.

Peter Collignon from the Australian National University said the timing of the global pandemic meant the country had dodged the worst of COVID-19.

“If you look at any respiratory virus, they transmit much more readily in winter,” he told AAP on Tuesday.

Professor Collignon expects an uptick in coronavirus cases as more people retreat inside and the weather cools.

“All the factors aren’t clear but what’s beyond doubt is viral infections, respiratory infections are more common in winter and early spring.”

He believes rules rolled out since March had helped flatten the curve of coronavirus infections.

Australia has shut down its borders, returned visitors have been quarantined, hospitality businesses have been closed and social gatherings dramatically curtailed.

“All those things that are pretty drastic and put a million people out of work, we’re going to have to continue mostly till the end of winter,” Professor Collignon said.

He pointed to America and Europe, where winter saw many coronavirus cases go unrecognised initially.

Australia’s testing regime – one of the best in the world – has also helped keep the virus under control.

But Australians could have to continue vigorous hygiene practices and avoid large crowds for up to two years.

“Unless something magically changes, we’re going to have to do more than we’ve done before if we want to keep the numbers of this virus down,” Professor Collignon said.

He urged the government to stop modelling restrictions on places like the United States, where the virus had gotten out of hand before measures were introduced.

Instead, Professor Collignon believes there is a balance to be struck between allowing people to do things like visit the park or go for a drive, while also curbing large gatherings.

