Government spending to consider recycling

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison has announced new rules for federal departments on recyclables, to cut down on waste. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

environmental issue

Government spending to consider recycling

By Matt Coughlan

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 11:32:43

Federal government departments will have to consider environmental sustainability and use of recycled materials as part the coalition’s war on waste.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced changes to procurement rules on Monday at a one-day national plastics summit in Canberra.

“We’ve used Commonwealth procurement policy to energise our indigenous businesses and we’ve had tremendous success,” he told the summit.

New procurement guidelines mean all agencies will have to consider use of recycled content and sustainability as a factor in determining value for money.

Mr Morrison said the government’s strategy to tackle plastic waste started with taking responsibility to stop choking oceans.

He flagged a meeting in two weeks with state and territory leaders to finalise a ban on the export of waste plastic, paper, glass and tyres.

The prime minister also foreshadowed an announcement in May’s budget about improving Australia’s recycling and collection systems.

“The Commonwealth stands ready to work with the states to co-invest in these critical infrastructure facilities and with industry,” he said.

“We are working with state and territory governments to identify and unlock the critical upgrades that will lead to a step-change in recycling capacity.

“We will invest with governments and with industry on a one-to-one-to-one basis.”

Mr Morrison said the government is determined to build demand for recycled products to boost the economy and cut down on pollution.

“Less waste, more jobs,” he said.

Every year, eight million tonnes of plastic winds up in the nation’s oceans.

More than 1.4 million tonnes of waste plastic, paper, glass and tyres is exported annually.

Mr Morrison also noted the impact of plastic waste on Australia’s “Pacific family”.

At the summit, Nestlé and Australian recycler iQ Renew announced a trial collecting soft plastics from more than 100,000 homes through kerbside recycling and diverted from landfill.

McDonald’s is also announcing plans to move away from single use plastics.

The Australian Council of Recycling said the summit was an opportunity for real action.

“A summit that puts substance before stylistics is what we need to deal with the plastics problem,” the council’s chief executive Peter Shmigel said.

He said while banning some types of plastic products is understandable, such as single use imported items, many serve positive purposes.

“Therefore, we need to get smarter with the plastic we do use, especially ensuring its recyclability, and that plastic products are made with lower-emissions, domestically-sourced recycled resin ASAP,” he said.

Latest news

environmental issue

Government spending to consider recycling

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to Commonwealth procurement rules to factor in recycled products.

virus diseases

Perth man dies of virus as new cases found

A Perth man became the first in Australia to die from the coronavirus while four people returning from Iran have tested positive.

health

Tax holiday for virus-hit traders in Qld

Queensland traders hit by the coronavirus outbreak will get a payroll tax holiday to help them ride out the crisis.

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

virus diseases

Qld virus fears spur new hospital measures

Queensland's government will keep operating theatres open on weekends and at Easter to cope with any increase in the number of people contracting coronavirus.

news

virus diseases

Perth man dies of virus as new cases found

A Perth man became the first in Australia to die from the coronavirus while four people returning from Iran have tested positive.

sport

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks

A chest muscle injury looks set to sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for an extended period.

world

politics

Buttigieg drops out after big Biden win

News that Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the race for the presidential nomination has shaken up the Democratic contest to pick a candidate.