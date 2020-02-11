Discover Australian Associated Press

Suncorp's profit from continuing operations fell 7.2% to $348 million for the first half. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Disaster claims hurt Suncorp H1 profit

By Steven Deare

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 17:18:20

A surge of bushfire and hailstorm claims have delivered an expected hit to Suncorp’s first-half profit, with the insurer’s bottom line also hurt by higher regulatory costs and an increasingly competitive mortgage market.

Suncorp’s share price sunk to a new 12-month low after it announced statutory profit from continuing operations had slipped 7.2 per cent to $348 million for the six months to December 31, 

Management’s preferred profit presentation to investors highlighted a lesser 6.2 per cent decline from ongoing operations to $396 million, while the company’s statutory net profit after tax more than doubled to $642 million on a $293 million gain from the sale of its Capital SMART and ACM Parts businesses. 

But the bushfires which ravaged Australia and killed 33 people, as well as recent hailstorms along the east coast, impacted the firm’s Australian insurance arm.

Its home and motor insurance brands include AAMI, GIO, Shannons and Terri Scheer.

Total natural hazards costs was $519 million – $109 million above the company’s $410 million allowance – but down from $580 million a year ago.

Suncorp said it has has assessed 90 per cent of claims from the bushfires that have ravaged the country’s east coast over summer. .

Chief financial officer Jeremy Robson said handling all these claims also contributed to costs.

Shares in the company were 1.88 per cent lower at $12.275 by 1331 AEDT, having slipped by more than 4.0 per cent in early trade.

Suncorp will however maintain an interim dividend of 26 cents per share, fully franked.

Some shareholders want to be paid the proceeds from Suncorp’s $420 million sale of the Capital SMART smash repair business.

Chief executive Steve Johnston said while he respected their view, management would be better informed of investment needs after its May planning meetings.

One of Suncorp’s core areas, its Australian insurance business, had its profit after tax drop 3.9 per cent to $123 million.

However Mr Johnston was pleased by growth in the number of home and motor insurance sales.

“I think now we’ve got momentum back,” he said.

This had been achieved despite challenging macro-economic conditions, with fewer home loans and new car sales across Australia, Mr Johnston said.

AAMI home insurance had grown substantially, he said.

Renewal notices to be issued this year would include price increases, which would help improve profit margin, according to management.

A particularly lacklustre arm of the business was its banking and wealth division, which includes loans. 

Profit after tax in that division fell 6.6 per cent to $171 million.

Mr Johnston said improving the bank’s work with brokers was a big priority.

The bank will improve how brokers can assess loans and apply with Suncorp.

“We know we need to do better and we will,” Mr Johnston said.

SUNCORP H1 RESULTS

* Statutory net profit from continuing operations down 7.2 per cent at $348 million

* Revenue fell 6.1 per cent to $7.05 billion

* Dividend of 26 cents per share, fully franked

